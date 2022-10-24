TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City West didn't waste much time after a 2-7 season in changing things up.
Greg Vaughan, the Titans' head coach for the last five seasons, was let go Monday.
Vaughan submitted a resignation letter to Traverse City Area Public Schools Superintendent John VanWagoner, TC West principal Joe Esper and Athletic Director Jason Carmien. The letter stated, "It is with a saddened heart that I have accepted the offer to step down as the head football coach at Traverse City West."
Vaughan's teams produced a 28-19 record in five campaigns, making the playoffs in his first four years. The Titans graduated almost every starter from last year's 6-4 squad and moved into the more competitive Saginaw Valley League this season, starting the season 1-6 — including a six-game losing streak after a Week One win — before ending with a 42-7 win over Bay City Central and a narrow 14-13 TC Patriot Game setback against rival Traverse City Central.
Carmien met with players Monday to inform them Vaughan was let go, and the Titans' AD sent a letter to parents later in the day.
"I am reaching out to let you know that Greg Vaughan has stepped down as our head varsity football coach," the letter stated. "The phrase 'We are, Titans' was part of his vision when he took over the program, and we have benefitted from his leadership."
Vaughan was picked from a group of finalists five seasons ago that included defensive coordinator Jason Morrow, who held that position and the title of associated head coach for the last four years before stepping away for the 2022 season.
West already publicly posted the job opening Monday on the TCAPS website.
Carmien's letter also stated, "To clarify things you have heard, all of the 9th/JV/Varsity coaches have not been fired. All positions are considered open until the new head coach is hired and assembles their staff as they see fit to serve the players."
Vaughan had a 63-19 record in seven years as head coach at Traverse City St. Francis, including two state championships.
A 1995 St. Francis graduate, he started as a sophomore on the offensive line as the 1992 Gladiators won the school's first playoff-era state championship. He played at Hope College for four years, was a student assistant at Hope for a season, and he then coached the offensive line for East Grand Rapids High School as the Pioneers posted a 14-0 record and won the Division 3 state crown.
From there, Vaughan served as an assistant for two seasons at Grand Valley State University, winning a national championship under head coach Brian Kelly and made a stop at Randolph-Macon College in Virginia as an offensive line coach and run game coordinator. He returned to Traverse City as head coach at TCSF from 2008-15 and was an offensive line coach at West for three seasons before taking the head coach job.
