WISCONSIN RAPIDS — The Traverse City Pit Spitters had two players in action Tuesday at the Northwoods All-Star Game at Witter Field.
Pitchers Derek Clark and Aren Gustafson got to represent the Spitters on the Great Lakes squad after having stellar numbers during the first half. Gustafson pitched against the Great Plains in the fourth but only faced two batters — getting them both out. Clark pitched in the sixth and had the same outing.
Great Lakes and Great Plains battled to the end, but the help of two home runs from Charlie Condon (St. Cloud Rox) in the second and sixth inning secured the 4-2 victory.
Great Lakes had trouble getting anything going, not scoring its first run until the seventh on a Jacob Igawa (Rapids Rafters) RBI double to cut the deficit to 4-2 after being down 4-0 throughout the game.
Great Lakes in the ninth had a chance to walk it off with runners at the corners with one out, but they were unable to capitalize.
Great Plains picked up plenty of hits, even as Great Lakes changed pitchers every inning. Both teams had a total of nine strikeouts, but Great Plains used 10 pitchers as Great Lakes used 13.
Clark (4-0) and Gustafson (3-2) this season have a combined 7-2 record.
Gustafson hasn’t pitched since July 13 but has a 3.00 ERA in 45 innings pitched with 38 strikeouts and 10 walks.
Clark’s last outing was Saturday against the Rockford Rivets (22-26). This season he has a 2.38 ERA win 41.2 innings pitched with 46 strikeouts and five free passes.
Clark was called to close out the game against the Rivets after a go-ahead RBI single from Sam Tackett in the eighth. He allowed two hits, struck out two, and led the Spitters to a 3-2 victory.
The Spitters extended their winning streak to three after handling business Sunday, winning 10-4 against the Rivets. Traverse City started hot, scoring five runs each in the first and second inning. But the Rivets’ four runs in the ninth wouldn’t be enough.
The Spitters’ three-game win streak has shaken up the Great Lakes East Division as they hold first place for the first time this season. Kalamazoo is the first-half season champion, but after a slow start to the second half of the season, the Pit Spitters are on a run.
The Pit Spitters are back at Turtle Creek Stadium for a four-game home stand on Thursday against the Great Lakes West Lakeshore Chinooks (26-22). Adam Christopher (0-0, 4.50 ERA) is the probable pitcher going against Joe Glassey (1-0, 1.80 ERA).
