TRAVERSE CITY — It was a good Tuesday night for pitchers to showcase their talents in front of thousands of people at the 2023 Northwoods League Great Lakes All-Star Game.
It’s also fitting that two-time World Series champion Roger Clemens was at Turtle Creek Stadium to witness it all after throwing out the first pitch.
“The Northwoods League is a great league for these young men,” Clemens said. “You meet new friends, and some of these guys will go on further and make cool memories doing that.”
In the Great Lakes Division’s first-ever All-Star Game, it was the Great Lakes West winning 11-7 over Great Lakes East, with Wisconsin Rapids’ Brendan Bobo winning Most Valuable Player honors.
“It’s cool, but I wouldn’t be able to do this without my great teammates,” Bobo said. “We put together great at-bats and just executed with runners in scoring position.”
The California State University-Fullerton product finished his second All-Star Game 4-for-4 with two doubles and three RBI, but his festivities started Monday as he hit two taters in the Home Run Challenge.
“I was just trying to work on good at-bats and get to know some of the guys here,” Bobo said. “I give this game my all, but I mean to win (MVP) it’s pretty surreal.”
Every pitcher got a chance to throw one inning, with some going as much as 22 pitches. All of the Traverse City Pit Spitters’ three pitchers were able to to showcase their talents.
Spitters’ southpaw pitcher Nick Powers got the nod to start things for the East. Powers pitched one inning, but allowed three runs on three hits while striking out two.
After the West got going with a 3-0 lead, the East responded in the third inning with a three-run RBI double from Rockford Rivets’ Braden Duhon to tie the game. Spitters Glenn Miller helped the East jump out front 4-3, but it wouldn’t last long.
The game would later be 4-4 in the third inning, but Great Lakes West broke the tie in the fifth inning with a groundout from Madison Mallards’ Owen Jackson, allowing Wausau’s Dalton Pearson to come home.
Lakeshore Chinooks’ Gabe Roessler added to the West lead in the sixth with an RBI single. Great Lakes West added two more runs in the seventh to make it 8-4.
Before Great Lakes West blew the doors open, Traverse City Pit Spitters had seven players selected who got a chance to showcase their talents. Miller in his two at-bats finish 1 for 2 with an RBI single.
“It was a lot of fun being with a bunch of the guys and the fans were awesome,” Miller said.
Colin Summerhill finished 0-for-3 with a walk. Parker Brosius capped off his All-Star debut 0-for-1 with a walk.
Right-handed pitcher Ethan Foley went 0.2 innings, allowing two runs on three hits while striking out two. University of Cincinnati product Mitch White went one inning and allowed three runs on two hits while striking out one and walking one.
With the West leading, the East didn’t go away quietly.
After multiple scoreless innings, the East loaded the bases with zero outs after Traverse City’s Tyler Minnick was hit by a pitch for the second straight at-bat. Great Lakes West forced two straight outs, but Kokomo’s Karson Hesser drilled a two-run RBI single to center field to cut the East’s deficit to 8-6.
Minnick finished his All-Star appearance 1-for-1.
The East continued to load the bases with two outs, but a strikeout from a right-handed pitcher from the Kokomo Jackrabbits’ Calen Graham stopped the West’s chances.
Great Lakes West added three more runs in the ninth inning before the East added a run, but that’s all she wrote.
With 16 games remaining for the Pit Spitters, everyone’s focus is on improving before playoffs begin.
“We just got to go out and compete everyday,” Miller said.
The Spitters (33-23) are back at it on Thursday in Kenosha for a two-game road trip before heading back to Turtle Creek Stadium on Saturday.
