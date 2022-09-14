TRAVERSE CITY — Incredible feats of strength will soon be on display at Turtle Creek Stadium as the Great Lakes Strongest Man competition is set to return to Traverse City.
The 2022 event will be a two-for-one as it will also include the United States Strongman WORLDS competition. The GLSM kicks off at 10 a.m. Saturday at the home of the Traverse City Pit Spitters, and the WORLDS starts two hours later at noon.
The Great Lakes event — which includes the axle clean and press, sandbag/zercher yoke carry, 18-inch deadlift, frame carry and keg-over-bar — will take place on the field while the WORLDS — which includes the car squat, press medley, Husafell stone carry, car deadlift and Atlas stone series — will be on the stadium concourse.
Nick O’Hare, who competed last year and is ranked No. 2 in the world, will be attempting a world record in the deadlift.
“That’s the plan — tentatively,” O’Hare said. “Everything’s got to go right to shoot for it. Nothing’s guaranteed, but that’s the plan.”
O’Hare holds the national record for the 18-inch deadlift that he set two years ago at the Great Lakes Strongest Man at 955 pounds, which O’Hare said is the weight that he is currently lifting for reps. The world record is 1,008 pounds, and O’Hare will try to lift 500 kilograms — or 1,104 pounds.
O’Hare has competed around the country and the world and won several competitions, including tying for the Worlds championship last year. He wants the title outright this year and will vie for it in November at Daytona Beach.
“This event is one I look forward to as much as the other ones because of how well (Great Lakes Strongest Man promoter George Bullard) does as a promoter and what he does for everyone and the spectacle he makes it,” O’Hare said. “He does go out of his way and over and above to make it great. That’s why you see the growth in the event and the sport.”
O’Hare said the event in Traverse City is a great representation of the community that strongman competitions create and provides an opportunity to reconnect with friends made through the sport.
“You see these people put on incredible feats of strength in odd or normal ways with things at an astronomical weight,” O’Hare said. “It’s just crazy to see what these people can do.”
O’Hare said it’s not just the stereotypical “big guys” who compete in the amateur event. Nearly 190 athletes have registered across both events, including 170 in the GLSM — 51 of whom are in the women’s division.
“You see these girls and women who are lifting their bodyweight over their head or deadlifting double or triple their bodyweight for reps, it’s just so cool to see,” O’Hare said.
Jennifer Rusnell is one of those women. The Traverse City resident is competing in the Master’s women’s class Saturday. She missed the 2021 event in favor of her sister’s wedding, which she said was the correct choice.
“Yeah, my sister probably would have disowned me,” Rusnell joked.
Rusnell began competing in 2017 after Bullard convinced her to try it out. She has been going strong — no pun intended — ever since. Rusnell estimated she’s competed somewhere in the area of 8-10 events, including nationals twice
“It was just so different. It certainly wasn’t anything I would have imagined myself doing,” Rusnell said of strongman. “You’re used to seeing these big guys on TV and ESPN. You never even know that there’s an amateur level and women who weigh as little as 132 pounds competing in those events.
“You don’t really think you can lift that kind of stuff until you do it.”
Rusnell enjoys the deadlift the most, hoisting up a personal-record 475 pounds on a frame deadlift. Saturday’s event will be an 18-inch deadlift with a standard bar, and Rusnell said she is hoping to clear 500 pounds. She had eyes on the national record of 555 pounds but said she didn’t have enough preparation time to get to that weight.
“There’s still a little bit of that stigma that it’s intimidating for women, but having this competition in northern Michigan opens up that visibility to have women see other women doing it,” Rusnell said. “Every year, more and more women have gotten into it as Great Lakes has grown.”
O’Hare said Bullard has “essentially and singlehandedly doubled the female involvement in strongman.”
“People are seeing their friends do it,” he said. “Having a photographer out there and posting those great pictures online has people going, ‘Wow. That looks really fun. That’s really empowering. I want to get into that.’”
Both O’Hare and Rusnell said Great Lakes is a perfect place to try out strongman because the event has the novice division, which allows people to get their proverbial feet wet and compete. People can also jump right into the open class if they feel ready enough.
“That’s why we’ve seen the growth in Michigan,” O’Hare said. “George has made it so entertaining and accessible.”
Gym Life Media will be livestreaming the event at www.GymLifeLive.com for just $5. Joe Janiga, who is in charge of the live stream, said strongman competitions are the “true testament of camaraderie.”
“These men and women know the type of effort it takes to train and to compete,” Janiga said. “To do that at any level takes a whole lot of commitment because it’s painful. It’s one of those sports that requires a certain amount of constitution to get through some difficult times.”
The mutual respect among the men and women competing is what has created such a great environment at strongman events, including Great Lakes.
“All of these strongmen and strongwomen cheer on their competitors,” Janiga said. “To win a strongman competition is one thing. To beat your competition at their best, that adds a completely different layer to it all. For anyone who’s competed at any sport, we all want to win that way.”
Great Lakes Strongest Man continues to grow and is now the largest amateur competition in the United States of America.
“What George has built up there just simply hasn’t been done before,” Janiga said. “Outside of strongman nationals, there’s not a promoter out there producing an amateur show like this anywhere in the country. That’s really cool.”
Janiga said Great Lakes features the “next generation” of the sport, including a strong female contingent.
“Women have taken over the sport of strongman,” he said. “We still call it ‘strongman,’ but women have added themselves to it in a very big way. It’s awesome to see.”
Janiga said the super-heavyweight division on display Saturday will be something to behold.
“I’ll tell you this, from top to bottom, that super-heavyweight class at George’s show is the best I’ve ever seen,” he said. “We’re going to see two or three legitimate pros coming out of that class, and we’re going to see some weight moved that’s going to be absolutely sickening in the best way.”
The amateur class is “arguably the best” Janiga has seen, including three-time defending champ Jake Harmon.
“It’s going to be awesome,” Janiga said. “I’m stoked to get up there and see this. Last year was just off the chain. I’ve been doing this long enough to know there’s not many competitions that compare to what George is doing in Traverse City.”
O’Hare said those even slightly interested should come out to the event. Spectator tickets are $10 per person.
“Anyone who’s curious or interested, it’s worth your time,” O’Hare said. “You’ll really enjoy it.”
Gates open to the public at 9 a.m. Saturday.
