TRAVERSE CITY — There weren’t enough baseballs to be slaughtered Monday once the eighth inning rolled around.
Traverse City Pit Spitters players had to run into the locker room at Turtle Creek Stadium to grab more baseballs for the Northwoods League Great Lakes Division Home Run Challenge to continue, but once they grabbed enough balls, the game resumed in favor of the Great Lakes East.
It was a welcome home feel for Kokomo Jackrabbits’ Roman Kuntz in his first All-Star nod after being a part of the Northwoods League for three years. Kuntz hit a walk-off home run to secure Great Lakes East home run champion, winning 13-10.
“Third year in this league to go out as an all-star, it’s a great feeling,” Kuntz said. “This is one of the best leagues in the country, and I’m grateful for the opportunity it’s given me.”
Kuntz has the most experience in Turtle Creek Stadium among everyone who participated in the Northwoods League Great Lakes Division Home Run Challenge, as he spent time on the Great Lakes Resorters in 2020 before going to Wausau Woodchucks.
Because of the experience at Turtle Creek Stadium, Kuntz sent one to right field in the bottom of the ninth for a walk-off home run after Wausau’s Colin Brueggeman hit two taters in the top of the ninth to tie the game 10-10.
“In the two-minute time frame, I knew I was going to get a least one,” Kuntz said.
After Kuntz secured the win with his homer, the entire East bench greeted Kuntz with a water shower before having to go back out and attempt to get the individual championship crown, but his focus was to win the team trophy first.
“I said let me get the one home run so we can celebrate, but (Traverse City Pit Spitters field manager Josh) Rebandt wanted me to keep going,” Kuntz said.
Both teams had a player per inning that was given two minutes each — with one timeout — to hit as many home runs as they can, but it started slow for Great Lakes East.
The West took a commanding 4-1 lead in the fourth inning, and the East didn’t get more home runs on the board until the fifth inning.
Kenosha Kingfish Brandon Nigh played a pivotal role in the victory by launching five 350 feet taters to right field in the sixth inning, which also helped him secure the Great Lakes HR Challenge Individual Champion.
“This was a crazy atmosphere. I mean, you have players sitting on the field during a home run derby,” Nigh said. “It’s not something you get to do every year.”
Rebandt got tasked to throw pitches to the East players. Rebandt threw well over 150 balls. After all that, he didn’t feel tired.
“I am ready to throw nine more,” Rebandt said, laughing. “People ask me how I can throw every day, but I just workout every day, so that gets my body going. I love throwing, so any chance I can get, I do it.”
With the East hanging by a thread, Traverse City’s Glenn Miller extended the lead 10-8 in the eighth before Wausau Woodchucks’ Colin Brueggeman tied it in the ninth with two home runs.
Miller was the only Traverse City player to hit a home run.
“I think it’s pretty evident with the bay out there, the wind blows in and then knocks a lot of the ball down to the left field,” Miller said. “You got to get a hold of one to get one out of here.”
After Miller called his first time out before hitting his only home run, multiple Traverse City players ran to Rebandt instead of Miller to give the coach his water and a cool-down towel.
“It was pretty funny,” Rebandt said with a smile. “It was cool to see them do that, and our coaches picked out Glenn Miller. It was a cool bonding moment for us.”
The talk amongst players who participated in the derby was how hard it was to hit a home run in Turtle Creek Stadium, but for them, they were enjoying themselves despite the challenge. All the fly balls that got hit was helping Traverse City Little League get some outfield practice.
The festivities at Turtle Creek Stadium continue Tuesday with the All-Star Game starting at 7:05 p.m. The Pit Spitters have seven players participating.
