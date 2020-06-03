GRAYLING — Eli Jackson knew for quite awhile he’d be playing college football at Alma College.
So much to that when he de-cleated Roscommon’s Draconis Josts during a game last season, Jackson sat on top of the Bucks defensive back and said, “You better come to Alma!”
“I knew Alma was the place for me,” said Jackson, adding that he loves the Scots’ use of bagpipes. “I kind of knew that for quite awhile. They have the culture going.”
Side note: Josts took Jackson’s advice and also joined the Scots’ 2020 recruiting class The Grayling Vikings’ 6-foot, 240-pound fullback also investigated Hope College, Saginaw Valley, Michigan Tech and Wayne State before deciding his initial gut feeling was right.
His sister Emily ran track at Hope. His father, Thad, played football at Alma and they would later frequently attend Scots football and basketball games.
Jackson, who plans to dual sport and also throw shot put on the Scots’ track and field team, was the Scots’ first commit in the 2020 class after Cole saw him at a satellite camp at Gaylord St. Mary.
Cole also watched Jackson against Traverse City St. Francis, when he filled in at quarterback because of an injury.
“I see this big guy wearing No. 44 playing quarterback for Grayling,” Cole said. “He’s got the ability to be a true back and get the ball. He’s big and strong and a man-child.”
As a junior, Jackson played at quarterback, fullback and offensive line. He also started three years at linebacker.
“Honestly, he could play any position,” Vikings head coach Eric Tunney said. “And I think he did as a junior. Mentally, he could handle it.”
Central Michigan University — Tunney’s alma mater — offered Jackson a walk-on spot late in the process, but he’d already made up his mind on Alma by then.
“His athletic accomplishments are probably the least sinificant aspects about him,” Tunney said. “He’s just a great kid. We’re going to miss him a lot. I told the Alma guy, ‘If you get him, you’re stealing him.’”
Alma sees Jackson as a fullback and core special teams player.
“I’ve never heard anyone say a bad word about Eli,” Cole said, “except for someone be buried.”
At Alma, he’ll room with three other northern Michigan standouts — Grayling teammate Nick Bluemlein, Josts and Cheboygan’s Noah Johnson.
That same quartet — joined by Grayling senior Reid Cvitkovich and junior David Milliken — meet periodically to work out in Jackson’s barn, where they pooled equipment to put together a weight room after schools shut down and they couldn’t use team facilities anymore.
“We had to come up with something to get through the time,” said Jackson, who held a 4.186 grade-point average (fifth among all Grayling seniors) and plans to major in education with a chemistry minor, along with keeping up his family’s 150-acre farm.
The Scots have a big northern Michigan representation in their 2020 recruiting class, including Petoskey kicker Kaleb Kindsvatter, Traverse City West lineman Oshyn Carnes, East Jordan’s Jackson Raymond, Boyne City receiver Jakob Steinhoff, Onekama’s Dalron Gray and the Grayling tandem.
They join an Alma roster dotted last season by other local stars, including TC West’s Odin Soffredine, Thor Soffredine and Samuel Jacob, Mancelona receiver Sam Squires, Glen Lake quarterback Joey Fosmore, Manton linebacker Trever Salani, Glen Lake defensive lineman Ryan Nadlicki and Traverse City St. Francis linebacker Mitch Westman.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.