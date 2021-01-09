GRAYLING — Firsts always go better with home cooking.
Grayling won the school’s first regional football championship going away, dropping Negaunee 56-26 in Saturday’s Division 6 contest at Donald L. Ferguson Field.
David Millikin feasted more than anyone, taking full advantage of large gaps created by the Viking offensive line to gain 268 yards on 18 carries, scoring five touchdowns. Millikin’s five TDs covered a combined 174 yards.
Millikin amassed 740 yards and 15 touchdowns in four playoff playoff games alone. His 1,525 yards are only 32 shy of the Vikings school record set by Joey Bancroft in 2005. He already has the school rush TDs mark with 29.
It’s Grayling’s longest playoff run in program history.
“The town was behind us the whole week,” Vikings senior quarterback Hunter Ventline said. “We had a big parade yesterday, and I couldn’t be happier. I’m excited. Everybody here is ecstatic, and we couldn’t ask for any more. It’s the first ever for Grayling and we’ve been waiting for years and here it is.”
Millikin scored Grayling’s first three TDs — on runs of 37, 3 and 43 yards — for a 21-6 lead. Dylan Cragg set up the third one with a 15-yard run on a fake punt near midfield.
“The linemen were creating gaps perfectly,” Millikin said. “It was just working for us. The ground wasn’t a factor at all. I thought it was going to be rough, but we had a lot of traction. It was great.”
Negaunee drew within 21-12 by halftime on TD runs of 1 and 11 yards by Lukas Nelson.
The Miners caught a break late in the first half when referees lost track of what down it was and gave Negaunee an extra play that ended up being a punt for a net gain of 26 yards instead of a turnover on downs. Without the punt, Grayling would have had 14 seconds and a shorter field to work with from the Negaunee 44 instead of three seconds from their own 30.
“Their biggest thing was Millikin at tailback was pretty good,” Negaunee head coach Paul Jacobson said. “I mean, he’s good. And he earned every bit that he got today.”
Grayling’s stars all came through to lead the Vikings to the 30-point win that puts them in the state semifinals next Saturday at Montague, which beat Montrose 41-16.
Ventline completed 5-of-7 passes for 62 yards and a TD and ran for 25 yards and a score as Grayling painted the yard lines orange. Maybe Hunter orange even?
The Miners obviously scouted the Vikings well, and ran the opposite way from defensive end Drew Kanary the entire first half. He still ended the game with six stops anyway, and caught two passes for 31 yards and a TD after receiving an offer from Northwood University this week.
“We knew we were the underdogs,” Kanary said. “Nobody picked us to win this game. It’s been like that the whole season, really. We know we had to come out and fight, and that’s what we did. We knew we had to punch him in the mouth and get momentum going. Once we started scoring, we just rolled with it.”
Anthony Fisher added five catches for 33 yards, made seven tackles and returned a kickoff 70 yards for Grayling’s final score with 2:04 remaining to slam the door on the Miners’ chances to dig up a win. Cvitkovich added nine tackles and Millikin 13 on defense.
Ventline hit Kanary for a 23-yard TD after sucking up the Miner defense with a fake sweep pitch. Kanary snuck behind the defense, hauled in the throw and sauntered in for the score to open the second half.
Millikin’s fourth TD, a 40-yarder, put Grayling up and firmly in control 34-12 with 2:08 left in the third quarter. Millikin broke up a fourth-down pass on Negaunee’s next possession for a turnover on downs.
“He’s a special player,” Tunney said. “You can’t arm tackle him. And he’ll be the first one to give credit to the O-line. He’s a special kid and he makes plays on O and D and he’s our workhorse.”
Gerald Johnson tossed an 8-yard TD pass to Eli Luokkala and Nash Hillier struck on a 1-yard TD run sandwiched around Millikin’s fifth TD for the day, a 48-yarder.
“We got some big boys there,” Millikin said. “We have Connor Oliverson, he’s on the end. Then we have Sparty (Skillern), Reed (Cvitkovich), Trevor (Kline-Johnson) and Noah (Abney). They’re dudes, they come in and they work and they do what they have to do. It’s awesome.”
Both head coaches were linemen for Central Michigan University, although years apart and not at the same time.
The schools’ only other meeting came in 2009, when the Miners claimed a 30-28 win in a Division 5 playoff opener. Grayling doubled that scoring output as only one possession didn’t produce a touchdown.
“Definitely our O-line staying in there and doing their job was big,” Ventline said. “Negaunee, they have a pretty tough D-line, but our O-line stuck in there and were doing their jobs and opening up the running game for David.”
The Viking defensive line, led by many of the offensive linemen plus Logan Collett and Kanary, also slowed down the two-pronged Miners attack with Nelson and Hillier alternating carries in the backfield.
“This is a first for the community,” Millikin said. “It’s amazing. It’s unbelievable, honestly. It’s a great feeling for the football program and for the school.”
Vikings conquer