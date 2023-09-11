GRAYLING — Grayling is not normally mentioned among the contenders for the Lake Michigan Conference soccer championship. Nor have deep postseason runs been expected from the Vikings.
But all of that may be changing.
The Vikings are making it known they will challenge the likes of Elk Rapids, Harbor Springs and Charlevoix for the league title, with Kalkaska hoping to contend in the LMC as well.
The offense is firing on all cylinders for Grayling. The Vikings (7-1) won their first seven contests this year, scoring a combined 46 goals in the process. They picked up wins over Ogemaw Heights and Mount Pleasant along the way. They also won an early-season tournament they hosted.
Senior Mitchel Harrington is leading the way with 25 goals and eight assists.
“Mitch wasn’t on the radar last year preseason,” Grayling head coach Andy Moore said. “He came back late preseason and then of course he gets All-State Honorable Mention last year as a junior.”
As a freshman, Harrington played mostly defense for the Vikings. He switched to football in his sophomore year, but he came back to soccer last season and scored 26 goals and picked up five assists.
Now, he has the single-season school scoring record in his sights along with challenging for the conference title and leading the Vikings into the postseason.
Harrington is helping put the Vikings as a team on the radar, too. They are coming off a 9-12-1 finish last year. They were 8-12-1 in 2021 and 12-6-1 in 2020, Moore’s first year at the helm.
Harrington is widely acclaimed for his speed and ability to put the ball in the net. Opposing coaches know they can never rest with a lead knowing Harrington is dangerous and can make the game interesting with his quick strikes.
“Mitch is a good kid,” Moore said of his senior star. “He’s a class act, and that’s what we tell these kids to be.”
Harrington is surrounded by talented soccer players, Moore is quick to say.
“We have a good supporting cast,” Moore asserted.
Junior Drake Dunham has six goals and 11 assists. Senior Alex Moore has contributed five goals and four assists, and sophomore Brody Cobb has six goals and an assist.
Center back Grant Dunham, also a junior, leads the defense in front of sophomore Jordan Peters, who gained valuable experience in net last year.
“For me, it starts with our center defender Grant Dunham,” Moore said. “And, Jordan is an amazing keeper.”
Grayling suffered its first loss of the season Thursday to perennial conference champ Elk Rapids. The Elks blew open a 1-1 second-half tie with five goals over the final 25 minutes of the contest. Harrington scored the Vikings’ lone goal.
“We had a learning experience,” Moore said of his team’s first loss. “We’ve got to adjust and move on and get ready for Harbor Springs. We’ve got to move forward as a team and get better.”
The Vikings next play at Harbor Springs on Tuesday. They get to host both Harbor and the Elks later in the season. They also will play Kalkaska in a home and home. The Blazers tied Harbor on Thursday and are off to a 1-0-1 start in league play and 4-1-2 overall.
Harrington has high hopes of keeping the Vikings in the league race as he reaches for the school’s scoring record. The bar is set at 42.
“Mitch is aiming for the school record,” Moore pointed out. “He should get it, but we’ll see.”
Elk Rapids remains the measuring stick for much of the league, but especially Grayling’s fourth-year coach.
“Elk Rapids is the team where you want to be,” Moore said. “I always tell the kids this is the team you want to beat and want to compete against.”
“Mentally, I think we’re there,” he continued. “I thought last year in the districts, we were there mentally as well, but we played nervous and fouled (and) gave up two early penalty kicks.”
The Elks defeated Grayling 5-2 last year in that contest on their way to district and regional titles. Harrington had both goals in the loss.
The Vikings, who will host the district tournament including both Elk Rapids and Kalkaska later this fall, aren’t really surprised to be off to a 7-1 start.
“We kind of expected it a little bit with what we’ve been building on the last couple years,” Moore said. “We’re excited. We beat a couple of quality teams in Ogemaw Heights and Mount Pleasant. We feel pretty good about ourselves.”
