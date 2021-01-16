MONTAGUE — The Grayling Vikings football team came into Saturday’s state semifinal matchup with Montague looking to duplicate its conference counterpart from last season, Glen Lake, and knock off the Wildcats to head to Ford Field.
Though forcing two key turnovers in the first half, it was turnovers of the Vikings own that doomed them in the second half, as their longest postseason run in school history ended, falling to Montague 49-14.
Grayling head coach Eric Tunney was pleased with the way his team fought, but gave credit to the athletes Montague had on the its side.
“They can stop you so many ways and throw a ton of different looks at you,” Tunney said. “They’re a really good program and showed that today. I won’t be surprised if they’re the ones holding that trophy next week.”
After forcing a Wildcat fumble on the first play of their opening drive, the Vikings took advantage of great field position with David Millikin punching in a 3-yard touchdown run to give Grayling an early 7-0 lead.
Montague responded quickly with a Dylan Everett 27-yard touchdown on the ensuing drive to knot the game up at seven apiece.
The Wildcats found themselves deep in Viking territory after a 58-yard pass from Drew Collins to Tugg Nichols.
Two plays later, a swarm of Vikings poked the ball loose from Collins, halting the Wildcat drive and setting up shop at their own 3-yard line.
A three-and-out by the Vikings, however, set the Wildcats up in great field position, and three plays later Everett found himself in the end zone again, as the Vikings trailed 14-7 midway through the second quarter.
The Wildcats scored once more in the half, a 13-yard pass from Collins to Owen Petersen, giving Montague a 21-7 lead heading into halftime.
Turnovers hurt the Vikings coming out of the half, as both interceptions by Hunter Ventline led to Wildcat scores, with one a pick-six.
After a Montague score which put them on top 42-7, the Vikings fumbled the kickoff at their own 42 yard line, handing the ball over to the Wildcats once again, which led to yet another Wildcat score. Millikin added another TD just before the end of regulation to give him two touchdowns on the day, making the final 49-14.
Following the loss, Tunney gave praise to his guys for persevering all season long.
“It wasn’t easy for everybody to stay locked in,” Tunney said. ”There’s only so much you can do virtually, and what they all did was really special to see. I told them after the game that they set the bar for years to come for this program.”
Millikin led the Vikings with 115 yards on 22 carries, which gives him 1,640 yards on the season, breaking a 15-year-old school record held by Joey Bancroft. Millikin also added two scores on the ground, as well as being the leading receiver with 35 yards and topping the team in tackles with eight.
Anthony Fisher and Drew kanary each produced six tackles, Reid Cvitkovich four and Trevor Kline-Johnson three.
Montague moves on to Ford Field next Saturday to face Clinton in a Division 6 state final matchup.