TRAVERSE CITY — The Collins family in Montague may have taek two of the top spots, but local football players surely made their mark on the Associated Press Division 5-6 all-state team unveiled Wednesday.
Five area players made the first team, with two more second-teamers and seven honorable mentions.
Running backs were especially in high demand, as Kingsley's Owen Graves and Grayling's David Millikin were selected out of four RBs on the first team, with Boyne City running back/linebacker Bobby Hoth getting a nod at linebacker. Glen Lake wide receiver Finn Hogan and Manistee punter/running back Landen Powers also made the first team.
Two senior linemen — Boyne City's Brayton Ager and Manistee's Nick Weaver — earned second-team spots.
Area players making honorable mention included Grayling quarterback Hunter Ventline, Kingsley lineman Joe Lewis, Glen Lake lineman Beau Harriger, Kingsley linebacker Brady Harrand, Kingsley defensive back Will Whims, Glen Lake punter Jon Popp and Grayling head coach Eric Tunney.
Owen Graves was named the Northern Michigan Football Conference's MVP after rushing for 1,043 yards and 16 touchdowns in seven games. He added nine catches for 205 yards and a TD and 36 tackles (32 solo) on defense at safety.
Millikin put up a monster junior season, leading the Vikings to three playoff victories. He rung up 1,257 yards, averaging 9.5 a carry with 24 rushing TDs and 26 total TDs. Also a top linebacker, with 50 solo tackles and 58 more assists.
Hoth scored the final touchdown and made game-saving tackle in overtime of a district semifinal win over Glen Lake. Had put up two games of more than 200 yards on the ground to also earn Michigan High School Football Coaches Association all-region and defensive MVP of the NMFC. Hoth gained 1,016 yards, averaged 8.7 yards a carry and scored 16 TDs, pitching in another 136 yards and 2 TDs receiving. Defensively, he had 41 tackles, seven tackles for loss, a sack and two interceptions.
Hogan hauled 34 passes for 744 yards and 7 TDs, averaging 21.9 yards a catch. He also ran for 105 yards (on only 6 carries) and a TD and led the Lakers in interceptions with three.
Powers averaged nearly 40 yards a punt and also ran for 846 yards (7.1 per carry) and 12 touchdowns for the Chippewas.
Ager was a big part of Boyne's success, leading an offense totaled 2,268 yards rushing and 35 TDs this season. The three-year starter also logged 47 tackles, 14.5 tackles for loss and four sacks at defensive end.
Weaver helped pave the way for Powers at left tackle. The Chippewas' offensive line didn't allow a sack until the last game of the season and averaged 6.2 yards a carry overall.
Pat Collins fell just short of a state championship as Montague’s starting quarterback in 1992, when the Wildcats lost to Detroit St. Martin de Porres at the Pontiac Silverdome.
Eighteen years later, Drew Collins is hoping to be able to one-up his dad, who is now in his 17th season as Montague’s head coach.
Drew Collins, and his father, have earned one accolade along the way.
Montague’s 6-foot-3, 208-pound senior quarterback and team captain has been voted The Associated Press Division 5-6 Player of the Year by a panel of sports writers. Meanwhile, Pat Collins got the nod as AP Coach of the Year.
“The best end result would be a state championship," Drew Collins said earlier this season. “That would be really special.”
Another hurdle cropped up Tuesday when the Michigan High School Athletic Association announced another pause to the playoffs after they had been given the green light to resume last week.
Montague (9-0), which has been ranked No. 1 in Division 6 all season, will host Montrose (8-1) in the regional finals. The game had been set for Jan. 2, but now it’s unclear when it will happen.
Drew Collins and the Wildcats have been knocking on the door to a state title the past couple seasons.
In 37 career varsity games, Collins has completed 65% of 582 pass attempts for 5,784 yards and 63 touchdowns. He has run for for 1,820 yards, gaining 5.6 per carry, and 38 scores.
Before this postseason was stunted, Collins was 112 of 162 for 1,412 yards with 17 touchdowns and just two interceptions. He has run for 613 yards with 15 touchdowns. Collins also starts at safety/outside linebacker. And, he’s averaging 47.4 yards on his five pooch-style punts with three being downed inside the 20.
Collins recently received offers from Northwood and Michigan Tech. He’s also been in contact with other Division II schools and has offers or opportunities with Division III or NAIA programs.
Montague dominated the All-State squad with linemen Walker Martin and Hayden McDonald as well as kicker Andrew Kooi also earning a spot on the first team.
The Division 5-6 All-State first team also includes Montrose’s Bobby Skinner at quarterback; Muskegon Oakridge’s Corey Vanderputte, Graves, Constantine’s Brayden Clark and Milliken at running back; Erie-Mason’s Tanner Herrera, Hogan, Blissfield’s Zack Horky, Grand Rapids Catholic Central’s Jace Williams and Essexville-Garber’s Logan Anthony at wide receiver; Essexville-Garber’s Alex VanSumeren and Brayden Swartout, Corunna’s Nick Steinacker, Frankenmuth’s Kyle Main, Montrose’s Levi Harber, Olivet’s Mason Shroad and Lansing Catholic’s Bo Poljan as linemen; Detroit Edison’s Aaron Paulding, Mason County Central’s Khole Hofmann, Buchanan’s Gavin Fazi and Clinton’s Brayden Randolph at linebacker; Ogemaw Heights’ Zea Kartes, Detroit Denby’s Armon Williams, Muskegon Catholic Central’s Tommy Kartes, Hoth, Lake Odessa Lakewood’s Sawyer Stoepker, Grand Rapids Catholic Central’s Nolan Ziegler and Grand Rapids West Catholic’s Travis Zdanowski at defensive back; Lansing Catholic’s Alex Watters at specialist; and Powers and Frankenmuth’s Ethan Jacobs at punter.