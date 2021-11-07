ACME — Rose Grant may have finished second back in 2017, but it taught her an important lesson.
Never underestimate Katerina Nash.
Nash caught her just before the finish line that year. This time around, they were again neck and neck in the final pack of five nearing the finish line.
Lesson learned.
Grant held off Nash this time around, winning her first pro championship at Saturday’s 32nd Iceman Cometh Challenge at Timber Ridge Resort in Acme.
“Last time in 2017, I entered the finish gates in first and Katerina snuck around me,” said Grant, a 39-year-old Montana resident. “She’s pretty savvy and sly. So this year when I entered the finish gates in the lead, I just made sure I sealed the deal. Just a little more cautious. It wasn’t over at the gate entrance. I knew I had a safe gap and I was just able to celebrate.”
Grant missed the 2018 with an injury and the 2019 event due to illness. The 2020 race was canceled by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“So it’s just a series of bad luck and not being able to get here,” Grant said. “I was really happy to be back and I surprised myself really with how well I felt.”
She won in 1:40:51, just 10 minutes off the men’s winning time. She pockets a $6,000 check for first place.
“And equal to the men, which is awesome,” said Grant, who said she may use some of the money to finish her basement. “This is my job, and it’s nice to make a little extra money.”
Clif teammates Sofia Gomez-Villafane and Nash took second and third, both one second behind Grant.
Alexis Skarda of Grand Junction, Colorado and Savilia Blunk of Durango, Colorado, rounded out the top five, seven and eight seconds back, respectively.
“The pace was hard,” said Gomez-Villafane, a 27-year-old Heber City, Utah resident. “I didn’t think we were going to go that hard, but people were wanting to get rid of everybody as soon as possible. So there was three girls doing the majority of the work. I think they wanted to do a high pace to drop my teammate (Nash) that was on her cross bike, but she’s too good, so there’s no way we were dropping her.”
Grant, Gomez-Villafane and Nash posed for photos with a group of teenage race fans before the trophy presentation.
“The race really started with 10k to go,” Gomez-Villafane said. “I tried to go at 2k but I think I just went a little bit too early. So my good friend Rose beat me on Icebreaker Hill, so I came in second and the legend Katrina Nash and my good friend came in third, so really happy with having my friends on the podium with me.”
Grant received a trophy made of ice that Nash and Gomez-Villafane poured their bottles of Bell’s beer into and drank from on the podium.
“I am really looking forward to the great party,” Gomez-Villafane said. “Traverse City knows how to throw down and Rose gets an ice trophy so we can go take take that out when we go party.”
Maude Farrell (Sausalito, California), Paige Peters (Grand Rapids), Rebecca Fahringer (Bend, Oregon), Marlies Mejias (Kentfield, California) and Julie Momber (Grand Rapids) rounded out the top 10.
“We had a really strong group of women this year and the conditions obviously are suitable for good group racing,” Nash said. “Nobody really could get away, so we had a really strong group of women riding together.”