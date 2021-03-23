SWIMMING
2021 Great Lakes Zone ALL Star YMCA Swimming Championships
March 19-21 at Bowling Green State University
Grand Traverse Bay YMCA Breakers Swim Team
TEAM: Breakers swimmers captured 7th place out of 59 teams across 5 states participating.
Claire Bongiorno, Girls 15-18 1st 100 butterfly, 58.61. She also was runner up in the 200 fly, 2:08.07 and the 50 butterfly 26.97
Lila Glenn Girls 11-12 1st 200 IM 2:20.36. She also placed 2nd in all other events, 100 IM 1:03.39, 100 breast, 1:10.66 and 50 breaststroke 32.32
Elyse Brayton Girls 13-14 1st 100 backstroke 1:00.41. She also took 2nd 50 back 28.48, 5th in the 200 back 2:11.77, 6th 100 br 1:12.22
Blake Rowe Boys 13-14 1st 50 back 25.53 & 1st 200 IM 2:00.72. He also took 2nd place in the 100 back 55.18 and 3rd in the 200 back 1:59.11
Top 16 placings
9-10 girls
Brooke Brayton
6th 100 back, 7th 50 back 16th 50 free
11-12 Girls
Paige Ritchie, 7th 200 free
Alexis Leonard 15th 100 free
4th 200 Freestyle Relay, Lila Glenn, Anna Glenn, Alexis Leonard, Paige Ritchie
13-14 girls
Kira Adams, 13th 100 back
Ella Cabbage, 7th 100 back, 8th 200 IM, 10th 500 free
Katie Gorno 11th 100 back, 12th 100 butterfly, 16th 50 back
6th 200 Medley Relay, Ella Cabbage, Bea Plum, Katie Gorno, Elyse Brayton
5th 200 Free Relay Ella Cabbage, Kira Adams, Katie Gorno, Elyse Brayton
15-18 Girls
Avery Bills 3rd 200 back, 4th 100 back, 5th 200 IM
Camryn Crosby 9th 50 back, 12th 100 back, 12th 50 butterfly
5th 200 Free Relay Claire Bongiorno, Erin Hagerty, Camryn Crosby, Avery Bills
7th 200 Medley Relay Bongiorno, Hagerty, Crosby, Bills
Boys
9-10 Boys
Alex Rapson 6th 100 backstroke, 10th 50 backstroke
11-12 Boys
Adrian Debruyn, 11th 100 free, 14th 50 breaststroke, 15th 50 free
15-18 Boys
Isaac Hintz 5th 200 butterly, 6th 100 butterfly, 11th 50 butterfly
Matthew Drew 16th 200 freestyle
200 Medley Relay 10th Logan Sheard, Ben Freundl, Isaac Hintz, Matthew Drew
400 Free Relay 9th Sheard, Freundl, Hintz, Drew