TRAVERSE CITY — Life was grand this season for Lois McManus and Karl Gagnon.
The girls golf coaches at Traverse City Central and TC West each coached their granddaughters this season. McManus had to switch sides briefly to accomplish it, as both play at West.
McManus’ granddaughter Charlie Erickson is one of West’s top five golfers. Gagnon’s granddaughter Ash Gagnon is one of the top junior varsity players in the area.
“It’s pretty special,” McManus said. “And to see her work up from JV last year up to play varsity this year and do well in the conference and everything is very special to me. She’s been golfing with me for a long time. Every Friday for years.”
Erickson finished as West’s sixth golfer at Monday’s Traverse City Central Invitational, shooting 104 to end her sophomore season. Four of the Titan golfers ahead of her earned all-conference honors in the tournament.
“I feel very fortunate that I get to watch her play as a granddaughter versus as a coach, because to me that’s really important,” McManus said. “Some coaches struggle a little bit with having a daughter or granddaughter on their team, versus just being able to watch it as a grandparent or a dad or mom.”
Gagnon said that can definitely be the case, but he’s learned to separate his roles as coach and grandparent.
“There have been times when it’s been difficult to separate grandpa from coach,” Gagnon said. “But there’s also been times when it’s been good for her. I tell her, ‘I’m your coach right now. I’m talking to you as a coach, not your grandpa. So here’s the, here’s the deal.’”
In the Oct. 1-2 Katke Classic at Ferris State University in Big Rapids, McManus got the opportunity to be both coach and fan for Erickson.
Erickson had earlier received a COVID-19 exposure letter from TC Central, so her family didn’t want her to to travel with the team, even though the tournament date would be a day after her quarantine ended. So McManus took her separately from the team.
Titans assistant coach Greg Gagnon also couldn’t make the trip, and Karl Gagnon asked McManus if she’d like to be a West assistant coach for a day. McManus showed up wearing TC West gear.
“Having Lois’ granddaughter, it’s been fun with those two,” Gagnon said. “Charlie’s a hoot. She’s a stitch. I just love her. She just plugs along, says funny things and just comes out of the woodwork.”
While at the tournament, one of the volunteers didn’t recognize McManus as a West coach and inquired who it was, since spectators aren’t allowed to communicate with players.
“That is Hall of Fame coach Lois McManus,” Gagnon told the embarrassed volunteer.
“Sometimes I think he’s a little jealous because he has to coach his granddaughter and I get to watch mine,” McManus said of Gagnon. “There’s a huge difference between the two.”
Ash Gagnon wrapped up her freshman season by finishing sixth Monday in the junior varsity portion of the TC Central Invite. With three West seniors set to graduate, she’ll have a prime opportunity to move up to varsity next season.
Erickson improved her average about 15 shots per round from last year, working with Scott Wilson at Bay Meadows in the offseason. Mackenzie McManus plays for TC Central and is a fifth cousin of Erickson as well.
“It’s interesting because I’ve coached I coached all my kids,” Karl Gagnon said. “But they’re all boys, and granddaughters are different.”