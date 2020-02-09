ACME — Not a lot new for Ethan Goss at this year’s Vasa, just a lot more practice.
Goss, last year’s 34-kilometer classic race winner at the North American Vasa, did it again this time around, only with much more experience.
Goss moved to Traverse City five months ago, and skied the Timber Ridge Resort course multiple times preparing for this year’s race, whereas his 2019 victory came in his first time on the run.
“It was pretty similar,” Goss said. “A little different course. A little less hilly out there, but still really well done. Really quick tracks. I had a little more familiarity, knowing where the hills are, where I can push it or coast a little bit.”
Goss, a 26-year-old 2016 University of Vermont graduate, won by over eight and a half minutes, finishing in 1:51:56 as the only 34K racer to crack two hours.
David MacLean of Ludington took runner-up honors with a time of 2:00:35, followed by Scott McCron of Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario (2:02:43), Sean Newmister of Pinckney (2:06:51) and Daniel Novak of Traverse City (2:07:32).
The rest of the top nine consisted entirely of local racers, with Traverse City’s James Hart, Doug Spence and Ted Kraimer in sixth through eighth place and Grayling’s Robert Smith ninth.
The eight-minute gap at the end meant Goss was by himself out front almost all of the race.
“After Timber Ridge, I was pretty much just hanging out,” Goss said. “It’s kind of hard when you’re skiing by yourself, because you have to really think about pushing yourself when there’s no one there to keep you going. The second lap, it was nice that I started catching up to the 10K racers. So being able to pick those guys off really helped keep that motivation going.”
Goss earned a master’s degree in forestry from Michigan Tech after graduating from the University of Vermont.
“I actually helped coach the high school team here a little bit so I ski a lot on the Vasa trail,” Goss said. “I feel like the difference from here and Vermont is the trade of the water for the mountains and the mountains for the water.”
