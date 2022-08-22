AINSLEE HEWITT, TC West, Sr.
The reigning Golfer of the Year — giving the Titans the yearly winner six consecutive years — is set to lead West again after a strong off-season. Qualified as an individual for the Division 1 state finals, shooting an 87 in regionals. Carded rounds of 87 and 91 at the finals to place 46th. Won the Big North Conference title as a junior and averaged 83.3 shots per round this season and 81.8 in Big North Conference play.
GRACE SLOCUM, TC St. Francis, So.
Gladiators’ freshman phenom is not only coming off a great freshman season, but she won the 15-and-under division in the Michigan Girls Junior State Amateur Championship last month at Forest Akers. She averaged 79.5 last season, leading St. Francis to third at regionals and 12th at states. She placed eighth overall in the Division 4 state finals.
SYDNEY RADEMACHER, TC Central, Sr.
Shot rounds of 91 and 88 at the Division 1 state finals and averaged 87.2 strokes per round last season. Averaged 84.2 in Big North Conference play, shooting under 90 in all but one round to finish second in the BNC standings with an 84.2 average.
McKENZIE McMANUS, TC Central, Sr.Third in the Big North with an 87.0 average, she shot under 90 in her final three BNC outings, including an 80 at Alpena. Averaged 90.8 shots per round on the season, with a 97 at regionals, and 93 and 88 rounds in the Division 1 state finals.
ADDI BALENTINE, TC Central, Jr.
Chopped 8.24 strokes per round off her freshman season average, clocking in at 91.4 shots per round and 92.0 in BNC play to take fifth and earn first-team all-conference. Consistently between 91-95 in every BNC meet. Shot team-best 86 in regionals and 98-93 at the D-1 state finals.
AUBREY WILLIAMS, Petoskey, Sr.
Carded rounds under 100 in every Big North meet last season, including an 82 in Petoskey’s home meet and an 89 at Alpena. Shot 92 at regionals and rounds of 96 and 102 at the Division 2 state finals. Tied Balentine for fifth in the BNC standings with 92.0 average.
EVIE NOWICKI, TC Central, Jr.
Averaged 94.6 in Big North tournaments, just missing all-conference and netting second-team honors. Averaged 96.26 per round for the season, taking 12.24 strokes off her 2020 average.
MARLEY SPENCE, Petoskey, Jr.
Averaged 93.0 in Big North Conference play, but missed two events to take her out of the running for all-conference. Shot 89 at Petoskey’s home meet, a 99 at regionals and 90 and 95 in the Division 2 state finals.
SAMI BURKS, East Jordan, Sr.
Shot a 94 at Division 4 regionals to earn the regional’s top individual qualifier spot for states. She shot rounds of 107 and 96 in the state finals to place 63rd.
MAYA WILSON, TC West, Jr.
Carded a season-best 86 at Alpena’s Big North Conference event and finished 10th in the BNC as a sophomore, earning second-team all-conference honors. Averaged 97.8 a round for the season and 98.8 in BNC play.
KENDALL WALIGORSKI, Manistee, Jr.
Sophomore qualified for the state finals as an individual in Division 4. She shot rounds of 96 and 105 at the state championships to place 58th.
