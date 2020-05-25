Its greens and fairways are seasonably seducing. Its sand-cratered bunkers are bothersome bugaboos. And it is played with a walnut-size ball that is both clubbed and cursed.
With more dimples than a classroom of kindergartners — 336, to be precise — it is with that tiny ball that golf can deliver an exhilarating relief of both mental and physical stresses. Truth be told, the game can tease and test those mental and physical stresses, too.
Perhaps that is why so many return to this emerald-carpeted paradox season after season, especially during these days of COVID-19, social distancing and state-sanctioned restrictions.
In the midst of the pandemic, while other sporting venues and more are awaiting the bark of “play ball,” golf is in full swing, with a few coronavirus-related health and safety provisions, of course.
From their opening tee shot to the signing of their scorecard at the Grand Traverse Resort and Spa, golfer anxieties over the coronavirus are put at ease by a number of safety measures the site has adopted.
“We do all we can, we even sanitize our tees and pencils, every night,” said Tom McGee, in his 20th year as director of golf at the Grand Traverse Resort. “We use a diluted peroxide to sanitize our carts every night, too. We’re taking this (COVID-19) very serious as we continue to stress social distancing. We have signs up reminding our golfers of that.”
Golfers at the Grand Traverse Resort and Spa can choose from three courses to play — Spruce Run, The Wolverine and the nationally-acclaimed The Bear, the latter which was designed 35 years ago by legendary golfer and World Hall of Fame favorite son Jack Nicklaus.
Before day-to-day operations everywhere came crashing down due to the coronavirus, McGee said plans had already been put into place to encourage more walking golfers at the Grand Traverse Resort.
“One of the things we were planning to do, anyway, was to expand our walking ability on The Wolverine,” he said. “We are doing that now and we are going to continue to do that.
“It’s tough to walk 18 holes, so most (golfers) just play nine.”
At Mistwood Golf Course located just west of Lake Ann, new owner and general manager Robby Ellingson stood in his clubhouse and looked out at the rolling hills in front of him.
“Golf is very conducive to social distancing,” Ellingson said of the health and safety measures that have been put in place as they relate to playing a round or two of golf. “Golf is perfect for this.”
In mid May, shortly after Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said golf courses could open for the season, Ellingson and others at Mistwood worked dawn to dusk preparing their 18-hole course ready for play.
“Lot of work,” Ellingson said. “We’re not making a lot of changes this year, just doing what we can to make what we have, better, more enjoyable.”
Surrounded by a patchwork of farmlands and orchards — midway between Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore and Traverse City — Mistwood is a Rockwellian-like portrait of the serenity found in the countryside.
For more information about the 18-hold Mistwood golf course, located at 7568 Ole’ White Drive just west of Lake Ann in northeastern Benzie County, visit mistwood.com; or call 231 275-5500.
Two courses — Mountain Ridge and Betsie Valley — are carved into the hills and valleys of Crystal Mountain near Thompsonville. Together they offer spectacular views of how Mother Nature has painted northern Michigan — a magical masterpiece, to be sure.
“You won’t find a more beautiful, more challenging (course), anywhere,” said Greg Babinec, PGA head golf professional. “We have been busy since early May, mostly with golfers who live close by. (But because of the coronavirus), we have been missing a lot of the travelers, those who come from farther away. I’m sure that as time goes on, they’ll come back.”
As it will be at virtually all other Michigan golf courses that will operate under state restricting guidelines — one rider per cart (unless family), the wearing of face masks, social distancing and more — Crystal Mountain golfers will find out while the game remains the same, the conditions of play have been altered, if only temporarily.
“No high-fives, fist bumps or handshakes,” reads a list of coronavirus-related safety directives found on the Crystal Mountain website (similar directives found on the websites of other golf courses). “No sharing of equipment … as always, if you are experiencing flu-like symptoms such as coughing, fever or difficulty breathing, we ask you stay home.”
And until a vaccine is made available for the coronavirus, such restrictions are expected to stay in place at all golf courses, said Babinec.
“Right now, it’s all a matter of safety — staying safe,” Babinec said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.