ALLENDALE — Traverse City Central could not overcome the 15-stroke deficit the Trojans found themselves in after the first day of the Division 1 boys golf state championships at Grand Valley State University’s The Meadows Golf Course. Central finished the two-day tournament Saturday in sixth place and 21 behind state champion Northville.
“They had a great successful season and have nothing to be ashamed of,” Central head coach Lois McManus said of her Trojans. “They moved up in the state finals and played so much better (Saturday). It was fun to watch, and there was a lot of family there supporting them”
The Trojans, who finished the regular season ranked third in D1, saw their top four golfers combine for a 311 on Saturday after carding a 315 on Friday to end with a 626. Northville won by two strokes over Rochester Adams, 605 to 607. Brighton was third with a 609 followed by Detroit Catholic Central at 618 and top-ranked Ann Arbor Skyline in fifth with a 621.
Individually for the Trojans, Cameron Mansfield was their low scorer with a 150 as Michael Beattie finished four strokes back with a 154 over the two-day tournament followed by Cam Peters with a 158, Mack Shane with a 164, and Boston Price with a 171. Mansfield’s 150 was good for 14th place on the individual leaderboard. Beattie was 19th, Peters 32nd, Shane 51st, and Price 79th in the field of 114.
The end of Saturday’s play brought to the end the high school golf careers of Beattie, Peters, Shane and Price along with fellow seniors Luke Farrella, Joe Rosingana and Peter Hetzel.
“It was quite a bit teary-eyed there at the end,” McManus said. “We congratulated them and thanked them for everything they’ve accomplished and have done to help the program. ... They’ve reestablished Traverse City Central boys golf as a wonderful team and a program to be proud of that represents their school and their city. They’ve come a long, long way.”
During the 2023 campaign, the Trojans won 15 meets, including sweeping the Big North Conference tournaments and winning a regional championship. Central’s only non-wins came at the state finals as well as tourneys in Detroit, where they finished second, and at the American Dunes, where they finished sixth.
“These guys did a phenomenal job,” McManus said. “I’ve got a closet full of trophies and awards, and you can’t ask for better than that. They put their heart and soul into it, and we’re really very proud of them.”
DIVISION 3
Manistee 8th, St. Francis 14th at Forest Akers
EAST LANSING — Saturday saw the dream of a state championship slip away from Manistee, which ended the first day of the Division 3 boys golf state championships in second place. The soon-to-be Mariners finished in eighth place overall as Grand Rapids Catholic Central won by a whopping 35 strokes over second-place Lansing Catholic at Michigan State University’s Forest Akers West Golf Course.
Grand Rapids Catholic fired a 308 on Saturday to finish with a 614. Lansing Catholic fired a 316 to end with a 649 followed by Swan Valley with a 652, Tawas with a 659, University Liggett with a 662, Hanover Horton with a 664, and both Jackson Lumen Christi and Manistee with a 673. Lumen Christi’s fifth scorer bested Manistee’s fifth, giving the Titans the tiebreaker and seventh place.
Manistee was led by Jacob Scharp, who finished the two-day tournament with a 157. Max Scharp was next with a 170 followed by Jordan Bladzik at 172, Braydon Sorenson at 178, and Ben Schlaff at 188. Jacob Sharp’s effort was good for 10th place on the individual leaderboard as Grand Rapids Catholic’s Matthew Sokorai won the state championship by seven strokes with a 3-under 141. Max Scharp was 40th followed by Bladzik in 47th, Sorenson in 67th, and Schlaff in 90th
Traverse City St. Francis finished the tournament in 14th place with a 699 after the Gladiators’ top-four golfers fired a 352. The Glads have a bright future ahead as their varsity squad this year featured four sophomores and a freshman.
David Ansley paced the Glads with a 172 followed by Josh Slocum with a 174, Williams Gibbons with a 175, Lewis Walter with a 178, and Owen Jackson with a 186. Ansley was 45th, Slocum 54th, Gibbons 61st, Walter 71st, and Jackson 86th.
Cooper Swikoski, who was the lone qualifier from Kalkaska, ended in 62nd place with a 176.
DIVISION 4
Lakers take 3rd, Rayders 4th as Everest wins title
BATTLE CREEK — Glen Lake fought back as much as the Lakers could, but the margin was just too much to overcome as Everest Collegiate won the Division 4 boys golf state championship at the Bedford Valley Golf Course in Battle Creek on Saturday.
The Lakers were in fifth place after Friday’s action, and their top four scorers combined to shoot a 315 on Saturday for a two-day total of 650. Everest’s top four fired a 310 Saturday and won with a 625, besting runner-up Hillsdale Academy by 17 strokes. Charlevoix, which was fourth after Friday, finished in that same slot as the Rayders carded a 328 on Saturday for a 657.
Suttons Bay improved from 10th to ninth place Saturday, shooting a 339 for a 689. McBain Northern Michigan Christian also improved by one spot, moving from 14th to 13th after firing a 349 for a 709 overall.
Pacing the bronze-medalist Lakers was Blake O’Connor with a 150 over the two-day stretch, which was good for a bronze medal of his own as the senior finished third behind state champion Remy Stalcup and runner-up Parker Stalcup, both of Everest. Michael Houtteman ended with a 155 followed by Garrett Moss with a 172, Drew Dezelski with a 176, and Ethan Novak with a 178. Houtteman ended up ninth, Moss 39th, Dezelski 56th, and Novak 61st.
Charlevoix was buoyed by the sixth-place effort of Sam Pletcher, who finished with a 153. Hudson Vollmer was 16th with a 161 followed by Bryce Boss in 34th with a 170 and Emmett Bergmannin in 41st with a 173.
For the Norsemen, Nathan Schaub finished in 20th place with a 163 to lead Suttons Bay. Ethan Coleman shot a 171 for 37th place followed by Nick Dashner with a 173 for 43rd and Dylan Barnowski with a 184 for 71st. The Comets were led by Titus Best in 30th with a 168 followed by Emmitt Baas in 52nd with a 175, Cameron Baas in 54th also with a 175, Dries VanNoord in 83rd with a 191, and Blair DeZeeuw in 88th with a 194.
Those qualifying as individuals included East Jordan’s Jonathan Ringstrom, who fired a 75 Saturday to finish 13th overall with a 160; Harbor Springs’ Carson Chumbler, who finished in 21st with a 163, and fellow Ram Olin Alonzi, who finished 74th with a 185; and Frankfort’s Cash Rosum, who finished 58th with a 177.
DIVISION 2
Gaylord’s Putnam takes bronze medal
FRANKENMUTH — Kole Putnam put together a spectacular two-day effort at Frankenmuth’s The Fortress in the Division 2 state championship finals. But the Gaylord senior could not overcome the big lead that Brother Rice’s Lorenzo Pinili had heading into Saturday’s action.
Putnam, who was Gaylord’s lone state qualifier, finished third after firing a 1-under 71 on Saturday as Pinili won the D2 individual state crown with a two-day total of 134, good for 10 under par. Flint Powers Catholic’s Robert Burns was seven strokes behind Pinili with a 3-under 141 followed by Putnam with an even-par 144.
Putnam had four birdies on the day, picking them up on the 145-yard, par-3 second hole as well as the 460-yard, par-5 No. 6, the 125-yard, par-3 No. 17 and the 529-yard, par-5 No. 18.
Grand Rapids Christian Catholic won the team state championship with a 595, besting runner-up Brother Rice by two strokes. Vicksburg was a distant third with a 630.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.