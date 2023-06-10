ALLENDALE — The third-ranked Traverse City Central Trojans find themselves 15 strokes behind Brighton and Northville after the first day of the Division 1 boys golf state finals at Grand Valley State University's The Meadows Golf Course.
Brighton, which is ranked second in Division 1, and Northville, which is ranked fourth, are tied for first place with an even 300 after their top-four scorers each combined to shoot 16 over par. The Trojans sit in seventh place with a 315 after day one's action was complete. Ann Arbor Skyline, which finished the season ranked No. 1, is in fourth with a 306 followed by Rochester Adams at 309, Grosse Pointe South Christian at 313, and Detroit Catholic Central at 314.
Michael Beattie led the Trojans with a 3-over round of 74 and is tied for seventh place on the individual leaderboard with seven other golfers. Northville's Mason Sokolowski carded a 1-under 70 on the day, picking up four birdies. Novi's Gowtham Nalluri is alone in second at even-par with a 71, and Rochester Adams' Peter Roehl is third with a 72.
Also scoring for Traverse City Central was junior Cameron Mansfield with a 75 along with senior Cam Peters with a 79 and senior Mack Shane with an 87. Boston Price, also a senior, finished round one with an 89. Shane, who usually is in the mid-70s, was under the weather but battled through to finish the first round of 18.
The Trojans were as high as second place but fell further down the leaderboard as the day progressed. Head coach Lois McManus said the Trojan crew seemed a little nervous but still performed well.
"I was very impressed," McManus said. "There's a different atmosphere down here because you know the competition is at a much higher level than any other time during the season. You've got great golfers who are at the top of their game."
McManus knows the Trojans are well within striking distance, and she believes her golfers' stamina will help them Saturday.
"Because they're so experienced, they've already made up their mind as to what they have to do and how they're going to do it," McManus said of the Trojans. "We play so many back-to-back 18-hole tournaments that we've got that edge over the rest of the competition that plays a lot of nine-hole matches. We can go out there and gain ground on a lot of teams because of that."
Action resumes in Allendale at 9 a.m. Saturday.
DIVISION 3
Manistee in 2nd, 21 strokes behind leader GR Catholic Central
EAST LANSING — The soon-to-be Manistee Mariners could soon be state champions if their varsity boys golf team can pull off a comeback at the Division 3 finals at Michigan State University's Forest Akers West Golf Course.
Manistee finds itself in second place after the first day of action behind Grand Rapids Catholic Central, which shot a 306 to hold a 21-stroke cushion. Manistee's top four of Jacob Scharp (76), Jordan Bladzik (83), Braydon Sorenson (84) and Max Scharp (84) combined to fire a 327. Swan Valley is in third with a 329 followed by Lansing Catholic in fourth with a 333 and Jackson Lumen Christi in fifth with a 334.
Jacob Scharp sits alone in fifth place as Grand Rapids Catholic's Matthew Sokorai fired a 1-under 71 to sit in first.
Traverse City St. Francis is in 11th place. The Gladiators' top four scorers combined for a 347. St. Francis' young squad features four sophomores and a freshman. Second-years David Ansley and Lewis Walter each fired an 86 coming off a regional championship that qualified the Glads for the state championships. Freshman William Gibbons carded an 87, and Josh Slocum shot an 88. Owen Jackson, St. Francis' fifth golfer, finished the day with a 92.
Kalkaska's Cooper Swikoski, the Blazers' lone state qualifier, is tied for 26th place with seven others after shooting an 83.
Play continues Saturday with a 9 a.m. tee-off.
DIVISION 4
Charlevoix, Glen Lake in 4th, 5th at Battle Creek
BATTLE CREEK — The Bedford Valley Golf Course proved difficult for the field during the first day of the Division 4 state championships in Battle Creek as the first-place team, Everest Collegiate, sits at 31 strokes above par. Regional champion Charlevoix is in fourth at 45 strokes over par after the Rayders' top four combined for a 329. Glen Lake is six strokes behind Charlevoix in fifth place after carding a 335.
Everest's Remy Stalcup is in first place on the individual leaderboard with a 1-under 70. Second place belongs to four golfers, including Charlevoix's Sam Pletcher, who all fired a 76 and are six strokes behind the leader. Glen Lake's Blake O'Connor and Michael Houtteman are tied for seventh after carding a 78.
Scoring for Charlevoix were Pletcher, Hudson Vollmer (80), Bryce Boss (85) and Emmett Bergmann (88). Glen Lake's scorers were O'Connor and Houtteman along with Drew Dezelski (89) and Garrett Moss (90).
Suttons Bay is in 10th place and 35 strokes off of first place after the Norsemen's top-four scorers of Nathan Schaub (83), Ethan Coleman (88), Nick Dashner (89) and Joseph Howard (90) combined to shoot a 350.
McBain Northern Michigan Christian is alone in 14th place after firing a 360. Titus Best led the Comets with an 86 followed by Cameron Baas with an 88, Emmitt Baas with an 89, and Dries VanNoord with a 97.
Other individual state qualifiers included Harbor Springs' Carson Chumbler in 18th with an 81, East Jordan's Jonathan Ringstrom in 31st with an 85, and Frankfort's Cash Rosum in 49th with an 88.
Day 2 of the Division 4 finals begins at 9 a.m. Saturday.
DIVISION 2
Gaylord's Putnam tied for 6th
FRANKENMUTH — Lorenzo Pinili had himself quite the day at Frankenmuth's The Fortress in the Division 2 state championship finals on Friday.
The Brother Rice senior fired an 8-under 64 during the first day of action to take control of first place. Gaylord's Kole Putnam, the only D2 state qualifier from the Record-Eagle's coverage area, is tied for sixth place after carding a 1-over 73,
Putnam birdied the 501-yard, par-5 sixth hole and the 378-yard, par-4 eighth but bogeyed the 363-yard, par-4 11th along with the short 333-yard, par-4 16th and the 153-yard, par-3 17th.
Putnam tees off at 9 a.m. Saturday with eyes on an individual state title.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.