TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City St. Francis’ student section dressed up as road construction workers, with one even donning a slightly-modified orange barrel.
Then the Gladiators took apart the Kalkaska Blazers 65-26 in Tuesday’s Lake Michigan Conference boys basketball game at St. Francis amid discussions about possible future changes to the landscape of the LMC.
Kalkaska head coach Matt Olds said he hasn’t had any input on the recent talks among Lake Michigan Conference superintendents, which included the possibility of voting St. Francis out of the league over competitive balance concerns.
“I don’t have anything to do with the league stuff,” Olds said. “I’m busy teaching and coaching my team. I’m just going to play who they tell me.”
St. Francis dunked about a half dozen times, using a big height advantage to finish a good number of fastbreak opportunities by rocking the rim. The Gladiators led 24-6 after one quarter and 30-13 by halftime.
Wyatt Nausadis dunked what is believed to be a school-record four times in the win, with Drew Breimayer adding one and Joey Donahue getting another to fall after rattling around in the cylinder, popping up and going through.
“No, that’s a rim grab,” St. Francis head coach Sean Finnegan said, smiling. “Joey’s got three or four of those the last year. And he doesn’t want to hear it. He really wanted that one. When he came off the floor, he wouldn’t even look at me because he knows what’s coming.”
Breimayer’s third-quarter slam was part of a 33-12 period by the Glads. Nausadis added two dunks in the midst of an 18-0 run over a three-minute span, with Donahue’s in between.
“I don’t know if I’d call it like a complete dunk,” the 6-foot-5 Breimayer said of his flush. “It was kind of weak, but I’ll get some more opportunities.”
St. Francis (10-2, 6-1 LMC) kicked off a stretch of six consecutive home games before closing out the regular season with four of five on the road. The Glads host Grayling (9-4, 5-2 LMC) Thursday before hosting Saturday’s Northern Michigan Showcase, where St. Francis caps off the five-game slate with a matchup against No. 1-ranked Detroit Cass Tech.
St. Francis used a zone defense it hopes to employ Saturday against Cass Tech, a team that likes to push the tempo.
“The second half, we went to our traditional defense and got ourselves flowing a little more there,” Finnegan said.
Kalkaska (4-8, 1-6 LMC) dropped two games by a total of three points last week, falling to 49-48 and to Grayling 49-47.
Landen Hart and Tim Anderson scored five each for the Blazers, while Cooper Swikoski and Mustafa Boerue each had four and Thorston Booy three.
“Credit to Kalkaska,” Finnegan said. “They played hard. They’re a scrappy team that just couldn’t get the ball to go in tonight. Our pressure got to them a little bit.”
Nausadis led the Glads with 18 points, seven steals and six assists, while Breimayer chipped in 12 points, five rebounds, four steals and a block. Donahue added 11 points, five steals and four boards, and John Hagelstein contributed nine points, three rebounds and two swipes. Henry Reineck pitched in four points, five assists and two steals.
It took almost five minutes for Kalkaska’s first bucket, a Hart layup. By that time, the Gladiators already put 11 on the board.
“I’m happy to see Drew back,” Finnegan said. “He’s getting over a cold, so to get him back going was good. Getting a lot of guys reps tonight was great. It’s beneficial for us to get reps for these guys in games rather than in practice. It makes a difference for them, too.”
Nausadis finished the first quarter with 13 points, including two dunks, as the Glads led 24-6. St. Francis played stretches of the second quarter with only one or two starters in the game at a time.
“It was nice to just come out and close the game the way we’re supposed to,” Breimayer said. “At halftime, we weren’t comfortable where we were. It was nice to come out in the third quarter and have a good quarter.”
With a running clock the entire fourth quarter, St. Francis junior Michael Bohrer scored the period’s only bucket and Kalkaska junior Chase Banko hit a free throw.
“A lot of teams in the conference don’t have a lot of big kids,” Olds said. “We’re definitely outsized here, but at the same time, we’re going to do the best we can to get better every week. ... We have to bring the team together. and tonight’s a little bit tougher for that.”
The Blazers travel to Harbor Springs for another league game Friday.
“Down the stretch, there’s winnable games if we can come together as a team and start to figure things out,” Olds said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.