GAYLORD — Greyshirting isn’t the normal route for many college athletes.
However, it’s not uncommon for Cornell wrestlers.
That’s also exactly what Chayse LaJoie will be doing next year at Cornell, the Ivy League school in Ithaca, New York.
“From the day I was able to get recruited, the first person to call me was the coach from Cornell,” LaJoie said. “I really appreciate the coaching staff and what they want to build there. Every person is family, and they really stressed that. That’s something I really noticed.”
For LaJoie, it’s literally family. His older brother Dom posted a 24-24 record at Cornell over the last two seasons at 125 pounds after winning three state championships at Gaylord.
Chayse LaJoie also drew interest from Stanford, Indiana, Michigan, Michigan State and Princeton. He took visits to Stanford and Indiana before making his decision.
“It was a really close choice,” said LaJoie, who plans to major in aerospace engineering after posting a 4.20 grade-point average at Gaylord. “My brother being there was a big part. I’ve been there a bunch of times. But I tried not having my brother and distance be a part of the equation.”
Ivy League schools can’t redshirt athletes, so greyshirting is a common tactic around that for Ivy wrestling programs, as three New Jersey state champions did the same thing last year.
LaJoie will attend Tompkins Cortland Community College, only 11 miles east of the Cornell campus. TCCC also has an extension with in Ithaca. He’ll wrestle in tournaments unattached, taking classes and aiming to get in about 40 matches before transferring to Cornell for his final four years of eligibility.
“It’s big for our program to have another Division 1 kid going to college,” Gaylord head coach Jerry LaJoie said. “They have a good group of recruits. I think it’s ranked third in the nation.”
The Big Red ranked No. 18 in Division 1 before the season ended because of the coronavirus pandemic.
LaJoie won state championships as a freshman and sophomore and fell in the state championship match each of the last two seasons, earning Record-Eagle Wrestler of the Year honors this year.
He’s been a two-time USA Wrestling national champion at Greco-Roman Junior Nationals in Fargo, North Dakota, and and a five-time All-American there.
He didn’t shy away from competition, either, moving up a weight class to take on Lowell’s Austin Boone and coming out on the short end of a 4-3 finals decision to the four-time Red Arrows state champ. Boone, who committed to Penn State, won eight state titles in wrestling, as Lowell took the team championship each of his four years as well.
Chayse LaJoie, who plans to wrestle at 133 pounds in college, leads a class of six Gaylord wrestlers moving on to the next level, joined by Rico Brown (Rochester), Jacob McKnight (Cleary), John Sosa (Merchant Marine) and John Noeske and Aurelius Krumholz (Henry Ford). That speaks volumes about the program his father has built with the Blue Devils over the last 20-plus years.
“There’s a lot of butting heads because he’s my father,” Chayse said. “But it’s cool to have that connection with him. He did really well building the program from the bottom up with the youth program.”
