THOMPSONVILLE — Fans could almost hear “Don’t forget us!” coming down hills in Michigan.
Great North Alpine and Petoskey each won skiing regional championships Monday, on the first day basketball and hockey can resume playing across the state.
The Northmen and GNA had headlines of their own to make.
Petoskey’s girls claimed the regional championship at Crystal Mountain, outscoring runner-up Houghton by 30 points. Norway placed third at 109, followed by Harbor Springs (144) and Great North Alpine (156).
GNA’s boys edged out defending state champion Petoskey on the boys side, scoring 77 points to the Northmen’s 83. Harbor Springs and Gaylord tied for the third and final state qualifying spot, with the Rams winning the tiebreaker and moving on the finals Feb. 22 at Boyne Highlands.
“With the team focusing on each other and pulling in the reins a bit, things worked out well,” Great North Alpine coach Ben Ferris said. “Today isn’t about going 100%; it’s about getting to the big dance.”
The MHSAA adopted a new rule this year that skiers who qualify individually in either slalom or GS automatically get to participate in both disciplines at the state finals.
Taking advantage of that rule this season will be Glen Lake’s Mahrle Siddall, Gaylord’s Remi Robel and Kaija Lazda, GNA’s Ellen Roggenbeck and Charlevoix’ Kate Klinger on the girls side, and Gaylord’s Spencer Opperman and Benzie Central’s Seth Johnson.
Boyne City’s Taylor Stockwell, Benzie Central’s Quincy Thayer and Gaylord’s Connor Abraham each qualified with top-10 finishes.
Sully Husband led GNA with a fifth in slalom and third in giant slalom, with Corbin Murphy seventh, Ayden Ferris eighth and Shane Pilate and Julian Ahluwalia 14th and 15th in slalom, while Ferris took ninth in GS, with Murphy 11th.
Petoskey put four in the top 20 in slalom, with William Goelz (fourth), Wyatt Mattson (sixth), Michael Iverson (13th) and Nathan Thomas (16th). The Northmen had Mattson (fourth), Anders McCarthy (fifth) and Goelz (eighth) lead the way in GS.
Thayer placed second in GS and third in slalom.
The Petoskey girls put a trio in the top 10 in each discipline. Lauren Rothman won the slalom title, with teammate Marley Spence only 0.08 seconds behind in second and Olivia Nemec ninth. Rothman claimed second in slalom, with Cassidy Whitener third and Spence ninth.
DIVISION 2 at CANNONSBURG
Vikings boys win regional; Thomas takes slalom crown
Cadillac’s boys are back on a streak.
The Vikings won their Division 2 regional at Cannonsburg, making the state finals for the second straight season after a one-year hiatus snapped a long streak.
Cadillac placed at least five boys in the top 14 of each discipline to convincingly take the regional crown with 49 points, compared to 96 for runner-up Spring Lake. Grand Rapids Christian took third with 128, and Onekama just missed out, placing fourth with 154 points.
Onekama’s Kylar Thomas qualified individually for the state finals, winning the slalom by 0.25 seconds over Lowell’s Colton Byrne and placing fourth in GS. His regional championship is believed to be the first in Onekama program history.
“He’s skiing the best right now that he’s ever skied,” Onekama coach Curt Mathieu said of Thomas.
Cadillac’s Ben Meyer won the GS by a slim 0.04 seconds over East Grand Rapids’ Keaton DeBoer. The Vikings also had Brady Koenig (fifth), Kyle Conradson (sixth), Chris Anderson (eighth), Ethan Sharp (10th) and Elliot Lavigne (13th) place in GS. Meyer (sixth), Sharp (eighth), Conradson (11th), Koenig (12th) and Anderson (14th) placed for the Vikings in slalom.
“Really everybody contributed today,” Cadillac coach James Netzley said. “We’ve been struggling with consistency lately, and today we skied smart and got some good results.”
East Grand Rapids won the girls regional with 63 points, followed by Cadillac (77), Grand Rapids Christian (131.5) and Onekama (165).
Onalee Wallis claimed third place in each race, with Georgette Sake (sixth slalom; seventh GS) and Avery Meyer (seventh slalom; fourth GS) joining her in the top 10 of each.
Onekama’s Michayla Bell, a McBain athlete who skis for Onekama, finished one spot out of qualifying individually for the state finals in each event. She took 12th in giant slalom and 13th in slalom.
The Portagers’ Aada Tukianen did qualify individually, placing fifth in both races. Alora Sundbeck claimed 18th in slalom.