HARBOR SPRINGS — Winter sports are back.
Great North Alpine won the first area winter season event, with the GNA boys taking a Lake Michigan Conference jamboree at Nubs Nob on the strength of the team’s giant slalom performance.
Harbor Springs won the girls side.
GNA’s Sully Husband won the GS with a two-run time of 52.64 seconds, just head of Harbor’s Connor Truman (52.72). Ayden Ferris (53.04) placed third for Great North Alpine, with Julian Ahluwalia fifth and Aidan Peters seventh.
GNA won the boys title with 12 points, followed by Harbor Springs (10), Charlevoix eight), Petoskey St. Michaels (seven) and Grayling (six). Harbor’s girls earned 12 points, followed by GNA (10), Boyne City (eight), Grayling (seven) and Charlevoix (six).
Charlevoix’s Jed Turcott took eight in GS, and teammate Jack Bemis rounded out the top 10 in 10th.
Husband took second in slalom, with St. Michael’s Wyatt Kolka third and GNA’s Corbin Murphy placing fourth and teammates Ferris, Peters and Shane Pilate filling spots 8-10.
Boyne City’s Taylor Stockwell placed third in the girls GS, with Ella Doumanian fifth. GNA’s Ellen Roggenbeck took fourth and Miriam Ahluwalia 10th. Grayling’s Ellie Wagner and Charlevoix’ Kate Klinger tied for seventh.
Klinger took runner-up honors to Harbor’s Katelyn Drayer in slalom, with Boyne’s Stockwell and Doumanian fourth and fifth.
GNA’s Emma Clark placed sixth and Ahluwalia seventh, while Wagner claimed eighth for Grayling.
The Harbor Invitational is Tuesday at Boyne Highlands.