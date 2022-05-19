ELK RAPIDS — Players just referred to him as “Coach.” Some around town called him “Wick,” because he stood tall and straight like a candle.
Just about everybody calls him a legend.
Don Glowicki, the winningest football coach in Elk Rapids history, passed away May 11 at age 92, leaving a long legacy. He also coached basketball and baseball for the Elks, served as athletic director, and taught business and physical education at the school during a tenure from 1959-91.
Some say he saved their lives, literally. Others, say he helped turn them around. Elks’ football players later walked in his shadow, with the Glowicki name emblazoned as part of a metal arch at the field’s entrance since 2006.
Ron Boals, a 1964 Elk Rapids grad who played point guard, said the skills he picked up in Glowicki’s business class may have saved his life. Boals was drafted in 1966 and served two years in the U.S. Army.
“The typing skills he taught kept me out of the rice paddies and jungles of Vietnam,” said Boals, who was stationed at battalion headquarters in Korea.
Glowicki coached the Elks football team from 1959-82, serving as athletic director from 1961-91. He also coached basketball from 1959 into the 1970s, and baseball as well, at one point leading all three programs.
The Bay City Central grad posted a football record of 129-45-6, with three undefeated campaigns and eight Northwest Conference titles as the Elks earned the nickname of the “Orange Crush,” well before the school switched to the Lake Michigan Conference.
“The thing that sticks out for me is I didn’t have a great situation and he really helped me,” said Traverse City West softball head coach Dave Kenny, who played football and baseball for Glowicki from 1979-81 and now teaches at West Middle School. “He’d do anything for you. He was a great man. He was my role model for sure. I wouldn’t be where I am without that man.”
Kenny said he fondly remembers getting a letter from Glowicki congratulating him on graduating from college at the age of 30.
“He wasn’t loud,” Kenny said. “He didn’t need to yell. He’s a local legend. He was Elk Rapids.”
Glowicki boasted a competitive side, despite not putting too much emphasis on wins and losses.
“Winning was not the most important thing to him,” Boals said. “He was more interested in producing quality young men, and he did that. And later on, when you’d run into him, he always made you feel like you were exactly the person he wanted to meet.”
Joe Conklin, a former Record-Eagle sports editor, not only covered Glowicki’s teams, but his wife Debbie also taught alongside the coach at Elk Rapids.
“Just such a gentle spirit,” Conklin said. “He loves to win; but after games, he was always so warm about the other coach, team and town. My wife saw him as a coworker and just loves him.”
Don Miller, a young athletic director at Glen Lake in the 1970s, said he looked up to Glowicki from the start. At meetings, Miller said he’d find Glowicki and sit next to him so he could learn as much as he could.
After each season, Glowicki would handwrite a congratulatory letter to the league champion’s coach.
But what stood out was his humility, Miller said.
“He was so worthy of the respect, but he never needed it,” Miller said. “At one point, he coached everything at Elk Rapids and was Mr. Elk Rapids.”
Glowicki earned induction into the Michigan High School Hall of Fame in 1986, was named Regional Athletic Director of the Year in 1987 and was inducted into the Bay City Hall of Fame in 1993 and the Elk Rapids Sports Hall of Fame in 2005. The Elks’ football complex was renamed Glowicki Field on Oct. 6, 2006.
“The coaches that come stay at one school for generations, it’s such an impact on the community and the surrounding communities,” Conklin said. “He was just a joy to be around. You don’t see that as much anymore in the coaching ranks.”
Mike Paridis, an offensive guard and nose guard for the Elks from 1961-64, recalls going to Traverse City to buy some cleats at a sporting goods store. The clerk asked where he played, and after getting a response said, “Oh, you play for the Wick.”
“Hell of a man he was, just a good man,” Paridis said. “Great integrity.”
And that’s coming from a player Glowicki once threw over a fence by his shoulder pads for drawing a holding penalty, Boals said.
“We played by the rules,” Paridis said. “Had to do everything the right way. There wasn’t any fooling around.”
Glowicki suggested in 1966 to Don Wiitala and fledgling radio station WLDR that it should broadcast local high school sports, and the station did just that into the 2000s.
Visitation takes place July 6 from 3-5 p.m. at Sacred Heart Church hall in Elk Rapids, with a funeral mass July 7 at 11 a.m. at the same location and a celebration of life taking place immediately after at Glowicki Field at Elk Rapids High School.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.