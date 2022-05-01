MAPLE CITY — While Grace Bradford left opponents gasping for breath, you’d barely have guessed she experienced the same thing.
Bradford dealt with asthma the last year, saying she’d experienced some asthma-like symptoms before but that it was exacerbated by wearing masks during the COVID-19 pandemic that brought the issue more to the forefront.
The forefront is where Bradford has resided the last several years, as one of the top girls basketball players in northern Michigan.
That status gets solidified as the Record-Eagle’s 2021-22 Girls Basketball Dream Team Player of the Year.
“I just thought it was when wearing a mask while exercising,” Bradford said. “When I couldn’t catch my breath, I’d freak out a little.”
She used an inhaler before games and kept one on the bench during games to use during timeouts because she rarely missed a minute of action until games were out of hand.
Finding out the source of the breathing mystery came as a relief.
“The masks and stuff kind of brought it out more,” said Jason Bradford, her father and girls basketball coach at Glen Lake. “Track was bad, too, even without masks.”
Grace would be completely out of breath after a 400-meter run.
Jason Bradford used timeouts sparingly, keeping them in reserve to use to give her periodic breaks in games. Extra media timeouts at the Breslin Center in the Division 3 state semifinal game against Ypsilanti Arbor Prep helped, too.
The 5-11 forward basically played everywhere for the Lakers. She guards the top of the team’s zone defense, plays in the post a lot on offense, frequently brings the ball up court, and was the team’s top 3-point shooter. She committed this week to Lake Superior State University.
“I feel like every practice, we knew what our main goal was,” Grace said. “Since we’re all really close friends ... we’d hang out outside of schools. We played drama-free.”
Grace reflected back on practices, road trips and 1-on-1 games in the driveway against her dad, her sister and teammate, Maddie, and older brother, J.J.
“I feel super lucky to have my dad as my coach and have my sister there,” Grace said. “We’ve made so many memories. It’s brought us closer as a family.”
That included high expectations for Maddie, a 6-foot junior center who played through a shoulder injury this season.
“I know I was really hard on her,” Grace said, “but I was trying to push her to be a better player and person.”
DREAM TEAM
Grace Bradford — Glen Lake, Sr. (Player of the Year)
Averaged 23.2 points, 9.9 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 4.5 steals and 0.9 blocks per game for the Lakers, leading the team to the Final Four in East Lansing. Knocked down 41 3-pointers this season.
Lauren Wilder — Manton, So.
Northern Michigan foes have two more years of facing the high-scoring Rangers guard. Averaged 21.0 points a game, along with 7.5 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 4.1 steals. She averaged 18 points a game as a freshman last year.
MacKenzie Bisballe — Lake City, So.
Talented 6-foot sophomore helped lead the 25-0 Trojans to the quarterfinals, averaging 14.9 points, 10.7 rebounds and 2.0 blocks per game. Already has an offer from Western Michigan University.
Emma Schierbeek — McBain, Sr.
Ferris State commit knocked down 67 3-pointers this season and led a rebirth of Ramblers girls basketball with four consecutive winning seasons, and two district and conference titles. Averaged 17.0 points, 2.8 steals, 4.5 rebounds, and hit 38 percent from behind the arc.
Megan Lautner — Traverse City West, Sr.
One of the area’s most improved players, Lautner came into her own as a senior, averaging 14.5 points, 9.3 rebounds and 1.3 steals per game. Committed to Oregon State for rowing.
Jacey Somers — Bellaire, Jr.
Averaged 16.6 points, 10.0 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 3.2 steals, 3.3 blocks per game as an all-around threat. Added an outside shot to her game this year. Stats are impressive, considering Bellaire runs a slow, deliberate offense this year instead of their typical full-court pressing style. 3.96 GPA.
Jessica Robbins — Glen Lake, Sr. (Defensive Player of the Year)
Led the Lakers in blocks with 27 in 19 games at 5-foot-8 (in comparison, 5-11 Grace Bradford and 6-0 Maddie Bradford combined for 33 in five more games each). Also had 4.3 steals per game as a player that can guard just about anyone on the floor, inside or outside.
Jakiah Brumfield — Traverse City Central (Freshman of the Year)
Didn’t put up massive numbers as a freshman, but more than held her own starting on a Division 1 team. Averaged 4.9 points, 4.3 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 2.8 steals per game. Showed the look of a future leader for the Trojans.
Jason Bradford — Glen Lake (Coach of the Year)
Guided the Lakers to their third Final Four appearance in the last six seasons. Has a 236-69 record in 14 seasons and hasn’t had a losing season since taking over at Glen Lake in 2008. Won six of the last seven Northwest Conference titles.
SECOND TEAM
Maggie Napont, Jr., Traverse City St. Francis — The area’s fifth-leading scorer at 16.3 points a game, she added 6.1 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 3.4 steals per contest. She’ll be one of the top returners in the area next season.
Taylor Petrosky, Sr., Charlevoix — First-team all-conference pick in the Lake Michigan, Petrosky continued to be a force. She averaged 18.2 points, 7.1 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 2.7 steals for the Rayders.
Megan Bennett, Sr., McBain Northern Michigan Christian — Closed out her senior season with first-team all-state honors, averaging 16.2 points, 10.0 rebounds and 1.2 blocks per game. Also won the MHSAA’s Scholar-Athlete Award. Committed to Hope College.
Kendall Standfest, So., Elk Rapids — One of the area’s most versatile players, she plays more like a senior than a sophomore. Averaged 14.6 points, 6.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 4.0 steals and 1.0 blocks per game.
Claudia Burley, Sr., Grand Traverse Academy — Stat-stuffing Mustangs’ leader put up big numbers on a regular basis, averaging 16.1 points, 10.5 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 2.7 steals and 2.4 blocks per game as a senior.
Coach: Jen Dutmers, Traverse City Central — Led a young Trojans team back into Big North Conference relevancy in her first year, drawing honorable mention all-state from the Associated Press. The Trojans produced their first winning record since 2016-17 (12-11).
THIRD TEAM
Ava Schultz, Jr., Gaylord St. Mary — One of the state’s top gunners, she tied for 19th in Michigan history with 78 made 3-pointers this season. Averaged 13.2 points, 8.4 rebounds, 3.2 steals, 1.1 blocks and played every minute for a 22-3 team.
Gwyneth Bramer, Jr., Traverse City St. Francis — She’ll combine a potent one-two punch along with Napont next season for the Gladiators. Bramer averaged 12.3 points, 5.9 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 2.6 steals and 0.7 blocks a game for the Glads as a junior.
Colleen Hegewald, Sr., Traverse City St. Francis — The lone senior among TCSF’s big three that carried the Glads to a 16-7 mark, she averaged 13.9 points, 2.5 steals, 2.3 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 0.6 blocks per game.
Grace Wolfe, So., Frankfort — One of the Northwest Conference’s top-tier players, Wolfe led the 15-7 Panthers with 13.5 points, 8.5 rebounds, 2.2 steals, 1.0 blocks and 1.7 assists per game.
Kenzie Bromley, Jr., Petoskey — A Kent State commit in softball, Bromley led Petoskey to a 14-7 record and Big North Conference title. She averaged 13.1 points, 7.5 rebounds, 2.2 steals and 1.6 blocks per game.
FOURTH TEAM
Elly Sexton, So., Brethren — Making her second appearance on the Dream Team, Sexton moves up a team after averaging a double-double for the Bobcats. She put up averages of 11.4 and 11.2 last season as a freshman. She added 1.1 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.3 blocks per game this season.
Macey Bebble, Jr., Gaylord St. Mary — Impacted the game in a variety of ways for the run-and-gun Snowbirds, averaging 11.9 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 4.7 steals per game.
Avery Parker, So., Gaylord — The Blue Devils’ spark plug started for her second season and averaged 12.2 points, 6.4 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 2.1 steals per game as Gaylord finished runner-up in the Big North.
Gloria Stepanovich, Jr., Benzie Central — The Huskies’ 5-foot-10 leader looks to take another step as a senior after emerging as a top Northwest Conference player, earning first-team all-league. Averaged 13.2 points, 8.8 rebounds, 2.2 steals and 1.5 blocks a game as a junior.
Charlie Boyce, Sr., Bellaire — Continued to make big strides after helping Bellaire to the 2021 state championship game. Averaged 12.8 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.0 blocks and 3.4 steals a game as a senior, taking on a much bigger role this season.
FIFTH TEAM
Chloe Bisballe, Sr., Lake City — Concordia University signee gave the Trojans a steady guiding force at point guard, averaging 13.0 points, 6.6 boards, 5.0 assists (which led all area girls basketball players) and 4.3 steals a game.
Katelynn Wolgamott, Jr., Central Lake — The junior standout paced the Trojans in points (14.0 per game), adding in 4.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 3.0 steals to regularly fill up the stat sheet.
Sophie Wisniski, Sr., Onekama — Ferris State commit for softball, the 6-foot Wisniski stood out on the basketball court as well, averaging 10.2 points, 10.0 rebounds and 2.1 blocks per contest.
Emily Grant, Sr., Lake Leelanau St. Mary — The engine that made Lake Leelanau St. Mary go, Grant did a bit of everything for the Eagles, averaging 10.7 points, 7.3 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 2.1 steals a game.
Cate Heethius, Jr., Traverse City Central — Gave the Trojans a stable contributor throughout the season, averaging 8.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, 2.5 steals and 2.0 assists per game as Central finished 12-9 and third in the BNC.
SIXTH TEAM
Kennedy Johnson, Sr., Johannesburg-Lewiston — Consistent leader for the Cardinals averaged 13.4 points, 7.4 rebounds, 1.7 steals, 1.6 blocks and 1.3 assists per game as Joburg finished 12-7 and runner-up in the Ski Valley Conference.
Bailey Murrell, Sr., Gaylord St. Mary — Signed to play at Concordia University after a season in which she averaged 11 points, 7.2 rebounds, 3.2 steals and 1.4 assists for the Ski Valley champ Snowbirds.
Alivia Eggleston, Jr., Central Lake — Double-double machine for the 11-10 Trojans, Eggleston put up impressive averages of 12.0 points and 11.0 rebounds, as well as 3.0 steals per contest.
Kaylyn Johnson, Jr., Manistee Catholic — The 5-foot-9 junior came only a few rebounds shy of averaging a season-long double-double, putting up per-game norms of 13.9 points and 9.9 rebounds. She added 2.7 steals and 1.2 assists a game for the Sabers.
Rylan Finstrom, So., Grayling — A six-footer already as a sophomore, Finstrom led the Vikings in points (11.1 per game), rebounds (9.4) and blocks (1.0), adding 2.0 steals per game.
HONORABLE MENTION
Maddie Bradford, Glen Lake, Jr.; Jayden Marlatt, Johannesburg-Lewiston, So.; Ruby Hogan, Glen Lake, Jr.; Jillian Hillier, Mesick, Sr.; Makenzie Castle, Grayling, Sr.; Meghan Keen, Gaylord, Jr.; Sydney Gruszynski, Gaylord St. Mary, Jr.; Maeve Sweeney, Leland, Jr.; Katelynn Dix, GT Academy, Sr.; Julia Jones, GT Academy, Jr.; Tara Townsend, Frankfort, Sr.; Leah Fleis, Lake Leelanau St. Mary, So.; Audrey Smith, Lake Leelanau St. Mary, Jr.; Delana Kirt, Lake Leelanau St. Mary, So.; Joslyn Seeley, Cadillac, Jr.; Ashlyn Lundquist, Cadillac, Sr.; Kahli Heuker, McBain, Jr.; Caroline Guy, Petoskey, Jr.; Morgan Deming, Boyne City, Jr.; Grace Dawson, Boyne City, Sr.; Sara Schermerhorn, TC West, Sr.; Halli Warner, TC Central, Jr.; Halle Richardson, Brethren, Sr.; Grace Kidd, Manistee Catholic, So.; Liberty Perry, Central Lake; Morgan Bergquist, Elk Rapids, So.; Caroline Guy, Petoskey, Jr.; Zoe Korson, Lake Leelanau St. Mary, Sr.; Coral Bott, Kingsley, Sr.; Emma Nickerson, Lake City, Jr.; Lauren Bingham, Elk Rapids, Jr.; Maddy Biller, Brethren, So.; Jocelyn Tobias, Johannesburg-Lewiston, Jr.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.