TRAVERSE CITY — The feeling of winning a regional title never gets old for the No.1-ranked Glen Lake Lakers. No matter how many they’ve racked up.
“It’s a new feeling every time,” Lakers’ senior Maddie Bradford said with a smile after Glen Lake secured its third consecutive regional championship and trip to the state quarterfinals with a 54-35 victory over No. 4 Gaylord St. Mary at Traverse City West Senior High School on Thursday.
As the game winded down, the smiles bloomed for the Lakers, who are headed back to the state championship finals bracket — but this time in Division 4 after being in Division 3 for the past several years.
“It’s bittersweet because this a game that we’ve been working for all season long,” Glen Lake senior Ruby Hogan said. “We knew this team was going to be tough and was going to run us up the court.”
Hogan played all 32 minutes until the last 30 seconds and contributed to the win by racking up 14 points, eight assists, six rebounds, and five steals.
“I felt that I was running up and down the court the whole game,” Hogan said with a laugh. “The adrenaline kept me going, so it wasn’t too bad.”
The Snowbirds gave the Lakers a game in the first half as everything St. Mary put up went in. The majority of the Snowbirds’ first-half points came from 3-pointers, led by senior Ava Schultz, who scored 12 of her team-high 18 points in the first half.
“We were playing their game,” Lakers coach Jason Bradford said.
The first half had nine lead changes, with no one leading by more than three points. But that would be history in the second half as the Lakers adjusted their defensive scheme.
Glen Lake got it rolling by splashing 18 points in the third and holding the Snowbirds to six.
“That size and kind of physicality on both sides of the ball — we’ve never seen that,” Gaylord St. Mary coach Pat Schultz said. “I could tell it took a toll on us and took us out of our game.”
Schultz said the different in the game was Glen Lake’s transition offense.
Sophomore Laker Jessie Pugh played a role in the transition offense that the Snowbirds couldn’t get a handle on, scoring all eight of her points off transitions.
The Lakers clogged up the paint and forced the Snowbirds to play outside, but what looked like money in the first half wasn’t cashing for the Snowbirds in the final two quarters.
With St. Mary struggling to get a bucket, Hogan and her teammates pushed the tempo.
Bradford became a difficult player to guard as the game progressed. The senior forward racked up a team-high 20 points, six rebounds, four assists and two steals.
As the score grew, the Lakers fell back into their ways of dominating their opponent. The average margin of victory for the Lakers this postseason in just a four-game span has been more than 20 points.
“We pride ourselves on that,” Bradford said. “Coach Liz (Moeggenburg) says all the time that defense is going to get our offense going.”
Going to state may look normal for the head coach, but Bradford has taken each daughter — Grace and Maddies — this far to the state playoffs almost every year.
“They’re dear to my heart,” he said.
Bradford said Thursday seemed worse than any other day because of his daughter. Bradford experienced going to state playoffs with Grace — who graduated last year — but this season seemed different for him.
“It could be the last game she plays, but you never know,” Bradford said. “You just don’t want that day to come, so today has been a long day.”
Gaylord St. Mary finished their season 22-4.
“I would never say that I was disappointed in any part of the season,” Schultz said. “You need a couple of hard games in the beginning to take some of those lumps to figure out who we are.”
The Snowbirds are saying goodbye to five seniors that Schultz has coached since they were in fourth grade.
“I couldn’t be happier to coach them,” he said. “They’ve made me a better coach and showed me what average skills and great work ethic can get done.”
The Lakers hope this is the season they can get over the hump and call themselves D4 state champions. That quest begins on Tuesday against No. 7-ranked St. Charles at Ogemaw Heights High School.
