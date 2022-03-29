MAPLE CITY — Tuesday was not a bad day for Grace Bradford.
It was a pretty special day.
Not only was she riding the roller coasters at Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida, all day as she enjoyed her spring break, the Glen Lake senior varsity basketball player also found out that she was named to the Associated Press All-State First Team in Division 3.
"I was super stoked," Bradford said. "I was kind of surprised, too. I got it the past two years, so I just felt that growing as a player has really shown."
A little time on the sunny beaches of Florida and at one of the country's most famous theme parks isn't a bad way to celebrate.
"It's been an experience," Bradford said. "It's been fun. I'm really a big fan of roller coasters, so I've been trying to go on a bunch of them as much as I can."
Bradford was the area's leading scorer with 23.2 points per game — a little more than two points better than the next highest scorer, Manton's Lauren Wilder at 21 PPG. She was also top five in steals with 4.5 per game and top 10 in rebounds with 9.9 and assists with 3.2.
The senior Laker led her team to the Breslin Center and the state championship semifinals, picking up conference, district and regional titles along the way as they finished a perfect regular season.
"It's crazy how fast it's gone. All four years have been packed with fun and great memories," she said. "I've played with a bunch of girls throughout the years, and I feel they've all made a difference for me as a player and helped me become who I am today."
Bradford has set the bar quite high for future Lakers.
"I feel like I've made a positive impact on the program," she said. "I feel like I've been an influence to the younger girls."
She's helped continue and build on Glen Lake's reputation as a perennial contender alongside her head coach and father, Jason Bradford. Jason said he is glad to see his daughter's hard work get the recognition it deserves.
"The work ethic is there. She's extremely humble. All of her teammates love her," Jason said. "It's an honor for her. For me as a coach and dad, it's a special moment. Extremely proud of her."
Jason knew fairly early on just how talented Grace was and the potential player she could become.
"You could say all the way back to third grade," Jason said. "Her third-grade coach would even say, 'If you don't go to states with this team, you're messing it up.' Way back when, we knew that was a special group coming up."
Grace has been by her dad's side on the basketball court for quite a long time. Finishing their time together on the biggest stage of high school basketball was an unforgettable and irreplaceable moment.
"To give her that last hug on the Breslin floor — not many dads can say they did that," Jason said. "Just special for the whole family."
Bradford has plans to play college basketball, but she hasn't made a decision where just yet. She will visit a few colleges when she gets back from Florida and weigh her options.
"And then I'll go from there," she said.
Ypsilanti Arbor Prep senior Mya Petticord, who helped lead the Gators to the Division 3 state championship, was named the AP's Player of the Year. She averaged 22.9 points a game with 102 assists, 89 steals and 50 3-pointers. She shot 50 percent from the floor and better than 80 percent from the free-throw line.
Petticord leads a 12-player first team that includes two teammates, sophomore Stephanie Utomi and senior Karianna Woods. The rest of the team includes Bradford, Lizzy Liedel of Erie Mason, Emma Schierbeek of McBain, Ally Schultz of St. Ignace, Kyla Wiersema of Muskegon Western Michigan Christian and Mackenzie Miller of Schoolcraft as well as Lexi Bowers of Kent City, Adelyn Moore of Caro and Samantha Dietz of Watervliet.
Schierbeek was the No. 4 leading scorer in the area at 17 points per game, and she averaged nearly three steals per contest at 2.8.
Charlevoix senior Taylor Petrosky was one of just three members on the Second Team.
Area honorable mentions included Lauren Wilder, Manton; Jessica Robbins, Glen Lake; Kendall Standfest, Elk Rapids; Maggie Napont, Traverse City St. Francis; Mackenzie Bisballe, Lake City; Chloe Bisballe, Lake City; and Colleen Hegewald, Traverse City St. Francis.
