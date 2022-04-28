MAPLE CITY — The accolades continue to pile up for Glen Lake’s Grace Bradford.
The senior varsity basketball player, who has already earned First-Team All-State honors from the Michigan Associated Press for her stellar performance leading the Lakers to the Division 3 state semifinals, is now among another elite group.
The Basketball Coaches Association of Michigan named Bradford as one of the state’s “Best of the BEST” for the 2021-22 season, listing her among 13 girls basketball players to receive the honor.
Bradford was the Record-Eagle coverage area’s leading scorer with 23.2 points per game — a little more than two points better than the next highest. She was also top five in steals with 4.5 per game and top 10 in rebounds with 9.9 and assists with 3.2. Bradford also helped the Lakers pick up conference, district and regional titles along the way as they finished a perfect regular season.
The Lake Superior State University commit will earn another honor when she is revealed as the 2022 Traverse City Record-Eagle Varsity Girls Basketball Dream Team Player of the Year. Look for a profile feature on Bradford as well as a list of the other players named to the All-Region Team in Sunday’s edition of the Record-Eagle and online at Record-Eagle.com/sports.
Lake City sophomore MacKenzie Bisballe earned a BCAM BEST All-State selection in Division 3 along with Manton sophomore Lauren Wilder, who was the area’s second-leading scorer with 21 points per game.
Bisballe averaged 14.9 points, 10.7 rebounds and 2.0 blocks per game. Wilder, on top of her 21 PPG, averaged 7.5 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 4.1 assists per contest.
In Division 4, AP First Team All-State selection Megan Bennett out of McBain Northern Michigan Christian was a BCAM BEST All-State selection as well. The senior Comet — who averaged 16.2 points, 10.0 rebounds and 1.2 blocks per game — was joined by Gaylord St. Mary junior Ava Schultz and Frankfort sophomore Grace Wolfe.
Schultz finished her season averaging 13.2 points, 8.4 rebounds, 3.2 steals and 1.1 blocks per game. Wolfe averaged 13.5 points, 8.5 rebounds and 1.0 block per game.
BCAM honorable mentions include Gaylord’s Avery Parker in Division 1; Traverse City St. Francis’ Maggie Napont, Lake City’s Chloe Bisballe, Glen Lake’s Ruby Hogan and Jessica Robbins, and Charlevoix’s Taylor Petrosky in Division 3; and Brethren’s Elly Sexton in Division 4.
On the boys’ side, Petoskey’s Brady Ewing nabbed BCAM BEST All-State honors in Division 1. The senior Northman finished his campaign averaging 14.5 points and 5.1 rebounds per game.
In Division 2, Boyne City’s Alex Calcaterra and Cadillac’s Cole Jenema were BCAM BEST All-Staters. Calcaterra averaged 15.7 points and 2.9 assists per game, while Jenema averaged 20.8 points, 9.8 rebounds and 2.2 blocks per game.
Lake City senior Gavin Bisballe joined his sister in earning BCAM BEST All-State recognition in Division 3. Traverse City St. Francis’ Wyatt Nausadis and Adam Gerberding, Johannesburg-Lewiston’s Preston Marlatt, Charlevoix’s Evan Solomon and Benzie Central’s Quinn Zickert were also D3 BCAM BEST All-State honorees.
Bisballe was among area leaders across the board, averaging 16.9 points, 11.7 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 2.5 steals and 1.9 blocks per game.
Nausadis averaged 18.5 points, 4.0 assists and 3.2 steals per game. Gerberding put up a dozen points and 3.2 steals per game. Marlatt was good for 22.1 points, 10.2 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 2.5 steals per game. Solomon’s strong play resulted in 19.3 points and 2.8 assists per game. Zickert averaged 16.4 points and 2.8 assists per game.
In Division 4, Lake Leelanau St. Mary duo Dylan Barnowski and Shawn Bramer followed up AP All-State selections with BCAM BEST All-State honors as well. Barnowski put up 21.3 points, 6.3 rebounds, 7.0 assists and a block per game, while Bramer averaged 20.3 points, 10.0 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.2 blocks per game.
Traverse City Christian’s Brock Broderick, Buckley’s Kyle Kaczanowski and McBain NMC’s Trevin Winkle also received BCAM BEST All-State accolades.
Broderick led all scorers with 26.4 points per game while also averaging 8.6 rebounds. Kaczanowski put up 16.5 points, 8.6 rebounds and 1.1 blocks per game. Winkle was a big-time scorer with 21.8 points per game along with 6.7 rebounds.
Honorable mentions included, in Division 1, Petoskey’s Dylan Aldridge and Traverse City Central’s Carson Bourdo and Anthony Ribel; in Division 2, Kalkaska’s Blaine Barkovich and Boyne City’s Jack Neer; in Division 3, Grayling’s Caleb Caul and Dylan Cragg, Benzie Central’s Jaxon Childers and Nate Childers, Glen Lake’s Connor Ciolek and Luke Hazleton; McBain’s Evan Haverkamp; Elk Rapids’ Joshua Lavely and Mason Travis; East Jordan’s Mason Malpass and Preston Malpass; and Mesick’s Connor Simmer; and in Division 4, Gaylord St. Mary’s Gavin Bebble, McBain NMC’s Blake DeZeeuw, Buckley’s Landon Kulawiak, and Ellsworth’s Kelan Pletcher and Brayden Steenwyk.
