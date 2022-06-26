MAPLE CITY — Blake O'Connor and Michael Houtteman can fondly recall when they first started golfing together more than a decade ago.
A 7-year-old O'Connor and a 5-year-old Houtteman spent every Friday — that the weather would allow — at Manitou Passage, having fun and falling in love with a game that now brings them a great deal of success.
"Fifteen, 16, 17 and 18 out at Manitou passage," O'Connor said with a smile, remembering the holes on the course they would play over and over.
"We'd do a little junior league that my dad would put together, and we'd go practice and play out there," added Houtteman, whose father and Glen Lake head coach, Lee Houtteman, saw some time on the PGA Tour. "We'd always be competing. We'd be split up and trying to get each other."
But now that they are both members of the Glen Lake varsity golf team, does the Laker duo still have that competitive drive against each other?
Absolutely.
"Every time," O'Connor said when asked how often they're competing when they're on the course together
"Every tournament, we're always fighting for who wins," Houtteman added. "Even during practice, we're so competitive and trying beat each other in the little up-and-down contests. Even if we don't say it, we both know we want to nail the other guy."
Garnering Co-Golfer of the Year honors and leading the 2022 Record-Eagle All-Region Varsity Boys Golf Dream Team is akin to a tie, and unfortunately for O'Connor and Houtteman, there is no playoff hole to decide the true winner. They'll just have to settle for being 1A and 1B — and decide which of them is which.
But O'Connor thinks the dual honor is cool, and he quite likes having a golfer at his level to push him to up his game and lower his score.
"When you're on the team and you're the best, you can kind of slack off and not get any better," O'Connor said. "Mike and I are really close in skill. We're always trying to one-up each other, so that makes us and the rest of the team better."
Houtteman agrees.
"Blake and I both like that we're each pushing each other," Houtteman said. "We're both pretty decent golfers, and the competition between us is just a lot of fun. It's really hard because he's good and you know he's going to hit a good shot, so you have to focus and hit a good shot, too."
The Lakers dominated the 2022 season with O'Connor and Houtteman leading the charge. Their head coach referred to the twosome as the Lakers' "1-2 punch" with either one of them often atop the leaderboard at the end of a tournament.
In the regular season, the junior O'Connor and freshman Houtteman took first and second five times, including at the Northwest Conference nine-hole competition with Houtteman in first and O'Connor in second, and then with O'Connor in first and Houtteman in second at the NWC meets at Champion Hill, Northport Creek and one in Leland. Houtteman also won an NWC meet in Leland with O'Connor taking fourth, and O'Connor won an NWC meet hosted by Frankfort with Houtteman in third.
At the Northwest Conference Championship meet, it was more of the same.
Glen Lake nabbed four of the top five spots at the NWC championship meet at Antrim Dells Golf Course, running away with the conference title by 32 strokes. The Lakers' scorers combined for a 324 to runner-up Suttons Bay's 356.
The Lakers' dominant day on the course was led by O'Connor, who fired a 77. Houtteman was not far behind, finishing one stroke back with a 78 for second place.
Once the postseason rolled around, the double haymakers took the top two spots in the Division 4 regional meet, helping lead Glen Lake to a regional championship and a berth in the state finals at Michigan State University's Forest Akers West Course.
Houtteman won an individual regional title, shooting a 76. O'Connor was two strokes behind in second place with a 78.
The duo continued their dominance at the state championship meet, bringing the Lakers to a third-place overall finish. O'Connor took second place as an individual, and Houtteman was fifth.
"When we went down to states, we roomed together and just had a blast," Houtteman said. "Us and our whole team, we just bonded outside of golf and had great chemistry with each other."
The fun they had this season and a change in his mental approach to the game has helped O'Connor rocket up to be on the level with some of the best golfers in the state, and now he can count himself among that group.
Stepping back, realizing golf is a game to be enjoyed and bringing that attitude to competition has made a marked difference in O'Connor.
"I used to be so uptight and freaking out about the score and every little thing, but in the past months I've tried to stay positive and just brush bad shots off," O'Connor said. "That has helped so much."
Hearkening back to when he was a kid with plastic golf clubs at 4 years old and tapping into that joy has been a blessing for O'Connor.
"As long as you stay positive and keep grinding, you won't ever really have a bad score — which I used to have a lot of," he added.
He sees golf as something that has also helped him grow as a person, to be kind to others and to embrace honesty and respect.
"Just being thankful and looking at the bigger picture," O'Connor said. "It's about mental toughness and work ethic."
For Houtteman, golf has been a part of his life for as long as he can remember — even longer given the photographic evidence that exists.
"There's pictures of me in a golf cart when I was 2 months old," Houtteman said. "So yeah, golf has been a part of my entire life, for sure."
When asked why he loves the game of golf so much, Houtteman was quick with an answer.
"It's just the challenge," he said. "It's hard for so many people to just hit it straight. The challenge of knowing you've been working so hard and can do it in front of a crowd and under pressure, it's just a relief knowing you can hit it dead center every time."
Both Houtteman and O'Connor hope to have the opportunity to feel that pressure on the state finals stage again next year.
"I just want to get those guys working, because I know — 100 percent — that we've got a good shot," O'Connor said of winning a state title.
But both said they are competing for that individual title. One that only one of them can claim.
"I'm definitely hoping for three state championships, individual and hopefully team," Houtteman said. "I'm just going to work as hard as I can to make that happen over these next three years."
2022 RECORD-EAGLE DREAM TEAM
Blake O'Connor — Glen Lake, Jr. (Co-Golfer of the Year)
Michael Houtteman — Glen Lake, Fr. (Co-Golfer of the Year)
Shea Harmeson — Traverse City Central, Sr.
Michael Beattie — Traverse City Central, Jr.
Tyler Frechette — Traverse City West, Sr.
Winslow Robinson — Traverse City West, Fr.
Tommy Puetz — Traverse City St. Francis, Sr.
Josh Slocum — Traverse City St. Francis, Fr.
Kole Putnam — Gaylord, Jr.
Harry Chipman — Cadillac, Sr.
Sam Pletcher — Charlevoix, Jr.
Hudson Vollmer — Charlevoix, So.
Cameron Baas — McBain Northern Michigan Christian, Jr.
Mack Shane — Traverse City Central, Jr.
Kolton Stadt — Boyne City, Sr.
Joshua Lavely — Elk Rapids, Sr.
Jacob Sharp — Manistee, So.
Alex Shriver — Manistee Catholic Central, Sr.
Boston Price — Traverse City Central, Jr.
Steven Gourlay — Traverse City West, Sr.
David Ansley — Traverse City St. Francis, Fr.
SECOND TEAM
Cam Peters — Traverse City Central, Jr.
Cameron Mansfield — Traverse City Central, So.
Jack Wright — Traverse City West, Sr.
Austin Stehouwer — Traverse City West, So.
Gabe Classens — Traverse City St. Francis, Sr.
Jagger Smith — Traverse City St. Francis, Sr.
Ben Drabik — Cadillac, Sr.
Noah Traviss — Cadillac, Fr.
Max Faulkner — Petoskey, So.
Parker Streiff — Petoskey, Sr.
Gabe Lavley — Elk Rapids, Fr.
Spencer Ball — Elk Rapids, Jr.
Jack Gaffney — Charlevoix, Sr.
Cooper Swikowski — Kalkaska, Jr.
Ryan Reynolds — Boyne City, So.
Nic Santina — Boyne City, Sr.
Ethan Evans — Frankfort, Sr.
Billy Rosa — Glen Lake, Sr.
Garrett Moss — Glen Lake, Jr.
Jackson Zywicki — Glen Lake, Sr.
Sam Vukasovich — Suttons Bay, Sr.
Nick Dashner — Suttons Bay, Jr.
Nathan Schaub — Suttons Bay, Fr.
Luke Puffer — Manton, Sr.
Ty VanHaitsma — McBain Northern Michigan Christian, Fr.
Jordan Bladzik — Manistee, Jr.
Brandon Sorenson — Manistee, So.
HONORABLE MENTIONS: Jackson Jonker, Petoskey; Andrew Licata, Petoskey; Collin Caporosso, Petoskey; Davin Brown, Cadillac; MacKale McGuire, Cadillac; Bryce Harding, Gaylord; Luke Somerville, Gaylord; Andrew Warsecke, Benzie Central; Caden Stuart, Benzie Central; Andrew Stadt, Boyne City; Jack Neer, Boyne City; Max Irelan, Elk Rapids; Owen Spencer, Elk Rapids; Bryce Malcolm, Grayling; Sam Belanger, Kingsley; Karson Swiszowski, Mancelona; Hans Lobes, Mancelona; Ben Schlaff, Manistee; Brady Johnson, Manistee; Henry Herzog, Charlevoix; Joshua Schultz, Charlevoix; Alexander Rodgers, East Jordan; Adam Mills, Frankfort; Luke Noorman, Leland; Joseph Howard, Suttons Bay; Carter Wolf, Suttons Bay; Brendan McComb, Manistee Catholic Central; Lincoln Hicks, Manton; Christian Mitchell, McBain; Tucker Vandervelde, McBain; Titus Best, McBain Northern Michigan Christian; Emmitt Baas, McBain Northern Michigan Christian; Peyton Clouse, Onekama.
