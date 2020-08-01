MAPLE CITY — Duke Angers. Cade Peterson. Mike and Matt O’Brien.
Sometimes it really matters who you look up to as a kid, and Glen Lake’s Reece Hazelton didn’t have to look very far for his role models.
Hazelton, who has been selected as the 2019-20 Record-Eagle Male Athlete of the Year, filled the shoes of his predecessors without missing a step and left an impression on those around him.
The 6-foot-7 Ferris State basketball commit wanted to leave a lasting legacy at his alma mater, choosing “legacy” as his goal word for his final basketball season.
“I think Reece left a legacy,” Lakers’ head basketball coach Rich Ruelas said. “Just like guys before him had impact on him, I think he will leave a big impact on those who have to step into those shoes he filled for many years.”
Hazelton started his high school career as a 6-foot-2 freshman with dreams of playing varsity basketball off rip. Being raised in a basketball household, his father Todd Hazelton was a basketball coach for the Lakers, set him on a trajectory for college ball at a young age.
He set his goals, let them be known and backed up his dreams with his play on the court. Hazelton started his high school career on the varsity team, working his way into a big role by the time he was sophomore and the Lakers made their way to the state title game at the Breslin Center. He was even a part of the Glen Lake football team that made a run to the state finals in 2016.
“It was a dream to be on varsity basketball as a freshman,” Hazelton said. “When it happened it was a dream come true but it showed me how much work I needed to put in to get to the spot I am at now.”
Hazelton took those lessons as an underclassmen and harbored them throughout his high school career. He found himself in high pressure situations over and over, excelling each and every time.
“He takes everything you say to him and puts it on the back burner to pull it out when he needs to,” Lakers’ former head football coach Jerry Angers said. “I think that the mark of true leadership and a true champion.”
His focus was always on basketball but that didn’t stop him from stepping into the biggest role on the football team as a senior — taking over at quarterback after seeing time as a wide out in previous seasons.
That is when Hazelton really blossomed according to Ruelas and Angers. He committed himself to football in his final season and led the Lakers back to Ford Field for another shot a state title.
“The biggest thing I saw from him was his growth as a leader amongst his teammates,” Angers said. “There is no fear in him. He is going to do the right thing and there was never any fear from me on the sidelines watching him lead us in those situations.”
His teammates noticed the difference in his leadership skills, as Ben Kroll noted he became more of a vocal leader that always held himself and his teammates accountable.
“I was impressed with his growth and maturity the last couple of years — he became an exceptional leader as a senior,” Ruelas said. ”He held guys accountable and it made them want to play hard. They wanted to give it their all because they knew their leader was giving his.”
The transformation the Hazelton underwent, both physically and mentally, was noticed by anyone who watched him compete. He earned All-state honorable mention as a sophomore, second team all-state as a junior and first team all-state as a senior. His progress was noticeable, even from afar.
Hazelton often fell back on the work of his predecessors in his time at Glen Lake. Growing up and watching guys like O’brien, Peterson and Angers left a lasting impression on Hazelton — one he hopes to leave on those who follow him.
Hazelton, who amassed eight varsity letters in four years (football, basketball, golf), said just growing up around the Glen Lake program bred success.
“We have always had someone to look up to,” Hazelton said. ”I think that shows how to find success and what having someone ahead of you really means for success.”
Hazelton found a lot of success as a Laker, reaching three state title games, but was never able to reach that pinnacle he was searching for. Hazelton is hoping his next step at Ferris State brings him one of those championship rings.
However, he said his greatest accomplishment as a Laker was the leader he became, saying his teammates helped shape that persona over the course of his career.
“I definitely feel like I left my mark,” Hazelton said. “I hope that a lot of the younger kids can look up to what I have done and see just how hard you need to work to get to that point. I just hope I was a good role model.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.