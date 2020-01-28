MAPLE CITY — Jonathan Wright doesn’t think he’ll be able to escape being coached by Jerry Angers.
Wright will be graduating from Glen Lake this May. Angers announced he would be stepping down from the Lakers football program Monday, January 27, and soon he’ll have another person to cheer for the in the stands on Saturday afternoons.
Wright committed to play Division II football at Saginaw Valley State University this past week, announcing over Twitter Thursday evening. He’ll play linebacker for the Cardinals after being recruited by assistant head coach Jeremy Prudhomme.
“I just really liked the whole mentality that Saginaw Valley football has,” Wright said. “Just, the attitude and what Coach Prudhomme is doing with the guys, he calls it ‘The Victors Edge.’ That’s what really sold me on Saginaw.”
At SVSU, Wright joins Duke Angers, son of Glen Lake football coach Jerry Angers and Wright’s friend. Wright says he’s been an attendee of a handful of games of Duke’s, so he was already familiar with a lot of the Cardinals coaches prior to being recruited by them.
Wright is the second member of Glen Lake’s senior class of 2020 to commit to SVSU. Ben Kroll committed to play center and defensive tackle late June.
“When Duke came back from college, Jonathan was always in the weight room with him, asking questions and talking to him,” Jerry Angers said. “The coolest thing is not where they go, its just that they go, and have players that I’ve coached go onto the next level. It’s just great being able to drive around on Saturday afternoon and watch those kids play.”
A day after Angers announced he was stepping down as head coach at Glen Lake, Wright talked about his reaction to Angers’ announcement.
“It’s tough, being as accomplished as he (Jerry Angers) is, how much he knows about the game, how much his players and even his students trust him,” Wright said. “(Angers) told me what he knew about (SVSU) as a coach, rather than a parent. He wanted it to be my decision, he told me the facts.”
Wright chose SVSU over an offer from Hillsdale College.
A member of Glen Lake’s state runner-up squad this past season, Wright was on the Michigan High School Football Coaches Association Division 6 All-State team.
So far Wright is undecided on what he’ll major in at SVSU.
In addition to his contributions on the football field, Wright looks forward to running on the Lakers track and field team this Spring. He competes in the 100, 200, 400 and 4-x-100-meter relay.
