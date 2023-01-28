MAPLE CITY — The Get Around bump is as real as it gets after Friday night performance with Glen Lake’ Luke Hazelton and Neil Ihme.
Hazelton finished with 18 points in three quarters, and Ihme had a block party by collecting a team-high three blocks in their 70-34 home rout against Benzie Central (6-4, 5-2 Northwest Conference) and extended their winning streak to nine games.
There was nothing the Huskies could do offensively against the Lakers defense, four days after Hazelton and Ihme appeared on the Record-Eagle’s weekly high school sports podcast.
“We thought we had it fairly well scouted in terms of how we wanted to attack it,” Benzie Central head coach Josh Crocker said. “With their length and athleticism, that’s not something we can easily replicate.”
The Lakers (10-1, 7-0 Northwest) applied the half-court pressure on the Huskies in the second quarter after going back and forth, which ended with Glen Lake leading 20-11 first.
Hazelton finished the first quarter with nine points, and the Huskies’ Jaxson Childers with five of his 10 total points.
“I don’t think (Benzie) has played anyone who pressured like we had,” Lakers head coach Rob Flaska said. “The coach alluded that they haven’t played anybody who pressures as we do.”
The Lakers applied pressure in the second quarter and held them to six points after forcing multiple turnovers that resulted in points. Glen Lake had 13 steals — with a majority of those coming in the second quarter.
Glen Lake junior Cooper Bufalini dropped five of his 10 points in the second to help the Lakers extend the lead 28-17 at halftime.
Glen Lake stopped running the half-court press after Benzie Central got a feel for it, but it didn’t help much, as the Lakers exploded on a 19-6 run in the third that put the game out of reach for the Huskies.
The Lakers starters made it difficult in the third, starting with Sean Galla, who put up seven points on top of Hazelton’s six. Ihme added four of his eight points in the third.
Ihme and Hazleton had a chance at an ally hoop, but got called back.
“We call it the Jayhawk, and we got it from Kansas,” Hazelton said with a laugh. “We just had a little fun zone buster, that we like to run whenever a team comes out in a two-three zone.”
“I designed it, but they named it,” Flaska said. “That was for them.”
The Lakers led by as much as 33 points, which sent the starters to the bench for the rest of the game. It didn’t matter much to Hazelton, as he said he loves to see guys who haven’t gotten many minutes get some.
“They’re putting the same amount of work in practice as us,” Hazelton said. “That’s just the part the people don’t see. Sometimes the starters get more of the glory, but all the starters don’t care.”
Glen Lake’s starters all sat in the fourth quarter.
Hazelton finished with seven rebounds, four assists, a steal and three blocks. Ihme ended with five rebounds and four assists. Galla had three rebounds, five assists and pair of blocks and steals. Ethan Steffke finished with three rebounds, an assist and steal. Benji Allen pitched in three assists and a steal.
Lakers 6-foot freshman Jacob Plamondon replaced Hazelton in the fourth. Plamondon plays on the junior varsity team, but because of the fifth quarter rule, he was able to see more minutes. He finished with nine points.
“Most teams in the area would love to have Jacob on their varsity team,” Flaska said, “but the problem is when we have two good players inside.”
Benzie Central took out its starters in the fourth quarter and was held to 10 total points.
“We had guys that competed for all the way through, regardless of what the score was,” Crocker said. “That part I was happy with and I was happy with the defensive effort we got from Grayson (Converse) through the game.”
Glen Lake continues to sit at the top of the conference after suffering its first lost in the season opener against Elk Rapids. The Lakers have beaten teams by more than 30 points a game.
“I think just staying within ourselves and not get too big of a head, and not listen to the talk about how many wins we have in a row,” Hazelton said. “Just focusing on the game ahead of us and getting that win.”
The Lakers have two conference games next week, one on the road Wednesday against Leland and a rematch with Kingsley at home next Friday, before playing in the Northern Michigan Showcase on Feb. 4 in Traverse City.
The Huskies travel to Buckley on Wednesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.