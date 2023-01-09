MAPLE CITY — Glen Lake's dominating start to the 2022-23 girls basketball season has not gone unnoticed across the state.
The Lakers received a unanimous selection as the No. 1-ranked team in Division 4 in the first sports writers poll from the Michigan Associated Press. The poll was released Monday. Full rankings can be found on the Sports Scoreboard page.
Glen Lake is 6-0 and running over the opposition as they've outscored the competition 378 to 191, holding teams to less than 32 points per game while averaging 63 points on the dot.
The Lakers go on the road three times in the next four days as they travel to Buckley on Tuesday, Traverse City Central on Thursday and Suttons Bay on Friday.
Also earning a spot in the D4 top 10 is Gaylord St. Mary. The Snowbirds (6-2) sit at No. 7 after dropping their first two games of season in the McBain Kickoff Tournament and then winning the next six. St. Mary allowed 15 or fewer points in three of those six wins.
The undefeated Brethren Bobcats (8-0) find themselves on the outside of the D4 top 10 looking in, but they are an honorable mention
In Division 1, the only northern Michigan representative comes in the form of the Traverse City Central Trojans. Although they did not make it into the top 10, the Trojans and their 7-1 record received votes to earn a spot among the honorable mentions.
No northern Michigan schools made it into the top 10 or the honorable mentions in Division 2. In Division 3, however, another band of Trojans made the top 10 as Lake City checked in at No. 6. The Trojans have won their last five contests, improving to 8-1. They host Roscommon on Wednesday and travel to McBain Northern Michigan Christian on Friday.
Division 3 honorable mentions include McBain, Elk Rapids and Traverse City St. Francis.
The first boys basketball poll from the Michigan AP will be released Monday, Jan. 16.
