TRAVERSE CITY — Glen Lake girls basketball can be coined the streak busters after Wednesday night’s performance.
Traverse City St. Francis (11-2, 7-1 Lake Michigan) entered its second-to-last home game on a seven-game win streak but after putting together a late comeback in the fourth, Lakers junior Ava Raymond closed the door after draining two late free throws to escape with a 51-45 victory.
“It’s the pressure, they make them at practice, but you have to do them in the game,” Glen Lake head coach Jason Bradford said. “After practice is done, they’ll be in the gym shooting extra free throws.”
Glen Lake (13-2, 9-0 Northwest) had zero luck with free throws in the fourth quarter. The Lakers went 5-for-5 in the first half, with senior Rudy Hogan 3-for-3, but couldn’t muster more than one in the final minutes before Raymond hit hers.
“It just wasn’t the night. Usually, I have nerves before the game, but once I start playing, it never bothers me,” Hogan said. “I couldn’t get my form down, but I try not to let it get to my head as much.”
With under four minutes left, the Gladiators pressed the Lakers guards at half-court to make them work, but points off turnovers inched St. Francis closer. Gladiators senior Allee Shepherd forced a steal and was fouled after trying to getting a shot up.
Shepherd went 1-for-2 at the line to cut the deficient to 46-43. After being down 41-30 entering the fourth quarter, the Gladiators went on a 14-5 run. Gwyneth Bramer and Maggie Napont contributed to the comeback with their defensive efforts on the Lakers.
Bramer finished with a team-high 19 points, and Napont with 12.
With under a minute remaining, Lakers senior Maddie Bradford sunk a pair of free throws to extend the lead to 48-43, but the Gladiators didn’t flinch. Bramer sunk a two-pointer with under 36 seconds left, but Hogan and Raymond’s free throws sealed the win.
“It’s never fun to lose,” St. Francis head coach Adam Warren said. “Our girls had a lot of fights, and we haven’t been put in that position for much of the year.”
St. Francis kept the game close throughout the first. Napont drilled a three at the end of the first to trail 13-12, but Hogan and Bradford added some heat to the Traverse City cold air in the second quarter.
“I do a lot of pressure with (Hogan) and always talking to her,” coach Bradford said with a laugh. “She’s probably saying, ‘Coach be quiet.’”
There was nothing coach Bradford could tell the dynamic duo, who combined for nine of the 15 total points in the second quarter to push them out front 28-18 heading into halftime.
Hogan finished the game with a team-high 24 points and four assists. Bradford collected 16 points and seven rebounds.
The Lakers held the Gladiators to six points in the second — their lowest-scoring quarter all game.
“When you play against good teams, you have to play good fundamental basketball,” Warren said. “We got up on them right away and then we weren’t playing good fundamental basketball.”
The Gladiators committed 13 turnovers in the second quarter, making it tougher to muster a comeback until the fourth quarter.
Hogan finished with six steals, and Olivia Mikowski two.
St. Francis looks to bounce back on Thursday against Grayling in their first of seven road games before closing it at home against Kalkaska on Feb. 23.
“We can’t look at it as a seven-day road stretch, but we have to look at it as one game at a time,” Warren said. “The reality is once tournaments start, we’re not going to be home during that time either. This is a good test for us to get mentally prepared for tournament play.”
The Lakers can become streak busters again Thursday at Kingsley, which is entering the game on a six-game win steak and can tie Glen Lake in the Northwest Conference standings if they win.
