Traverse City Central’s Murphy Kehoe tees off at Crystal Mountain’s Betsie Valley Golf Course in Thompsonville on Friday.

 Record-Eagle/Mike Krebs

GOLF

State rankings

Michigan Interscholastic Golf Coaches Association

DIVISION 1

1. Ann Arbor Skyline

2. Mona Shores

3. Novi Catholic Central

4. Brighton

5. DeLaSalle

6. Novi

7. Northville

8. Hudsonville

9. Traverse City Central

10. Rockford

DIVISION 2

1. East Grand Rapids

2. Williamston

3. Powers Catholic

4. Chelsea

5. Brother Rice

6. Gull Lake

7. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Eastern

8. Spring Lake

9. Orchard Lake St. Mary

10. Haslett

DIVISION 3

1. Hanover Horton

2. Big Rapids

3. Grand Rapids Catholic Central

4. TC St. Francis

5. Grand Rapids Northpointe Christian

6. Ann Arbor Greenhills

7. Lumen Christi

8. Leslie

9. Cheboygan

10. Boyne City

DIVISION 4

1. Kalamazoo Hackett

2. Hillsdale Academy

3. Lansing Christian

4. Charlevoix

5. Glen Lake

6. Marine City Cardinal Mooney

7. Sandusky

8. East Jackson

9. Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard

10. Royal Oak Shrine

