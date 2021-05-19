GOLF
State rankings
Michigan Interscholastic Golf Coaches Association
DIVISION 1
1. Ann Arbor Skyline
2. Mona Shores
3. Novi Catholic Central
4. Brighton
5. DeLaSalle
6. Novi
7. Northville
8. Hudsonville
9. Traverse City Central
10. Rockford
DIVISION 2
1. East Grand Rapids
2. Williamston
3. Powers Catholic
4. Chelsea
5. Brother Rice
6. Gull Lake
7. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Eastern
8. Spring Lake
9. Orchard Lake St. Mary
10. Haslett
DIVISION 3
1. Hanover Horton
2. Big Rapids
3. Grand Rapids Catholic Central
4. TC St. Francis
5. Grand Rapids Northpointe Christian
6. Ann Arbor Greenhills
7. Lumen Christi
8. Leslie
9. Cheboygan
10. Boyne City
DIVISION 4
1. Kalamazoo Hackett
2. Hillsdale Academy
3. Lansing Christian
4. Charlevoix
5. Glen Lake
6. Marine City Cardinal Mooney
7. Sandusky
8. East Jackson
9. Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard
10. Royal Oak Shrine