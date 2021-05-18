tcr-042421-tc-tee-off

Traverse City Central’s Murphy Kehoe tees off at Crystal Mountain’s Betsie Valley Golf Course in Thompsonville on Friday.

 Record-Eagle/Mike Krebs

TENNIS

State rankings

Division 2

1. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern

2. Bloomfield Hills Marian

3. East Grand Rapids

4. Mattawan

5. Birmingham Groves

6. Portage Central

7. Petoskey

8. Okemos

9. Berkley

10. Mason

Division 3

1. Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook Kingswood

2. Detroit Country Day

3. Chelsea

4. Grand Rapids Christian

5. Holland Christian

6. Allegan

7. Grand Rapids Catholic Central

8. Ada Forest Hills Eastern

9. Pontiac Notre Dame

10. Whitehall

Division 4

1. Traverse City St. Francis

2. North Muskegon

3. Grand Rapids West Catholic

4. Bloomfield Hills Sacred Heart

5. Grand Rapids NorthPointe Christian

6. Grosse Ile

7. Portland

8. Ann Arbor Greenhills

9. Jackson Lumen Christi

10. Clarkston Everest Collegiate

10. Wixom St. Catherine

NHL

Playoffs

FIRST ROUND

(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)

Carolina 1, Nashville 0

Monday, May 17: Carolina 5, Nashville 2

Wednesday, May 19: Nashville at Carolina, 8 p.m.

Friday, May 21: Carolina at Nashville, 7 p.m.

Sunday, May 23: Carolina at Nashville, 2:30 p.m.

x-Tuesday, May 25: Nashville at Carolina, TBA

x-Thursday, May 27: Carolina at Nashville, TBA

x-Saturday, May 29: Nashville at Carolina, TBA

Tampa Bay 1, Florida 0

Sunday, May 16: Tampa Bay 5, Florida 4

Tuesday, May 18: Tampa Bay at Florida, 8 p.m.

Thursday, May 20: Florida at Tampa Bay, 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 22: Florida at Tampa Bay, 12:30 p.m.

x-Monday, May 24: Tampa Bay at Florida, TBA

x-Wednesday, May 26: Florida at Tampa Bay, TBA

x-Friday, May 28: Tampa Bay at Florida, TBA

Washington 1, Boston 1

Saturday, May 15: Washington 3, Boston 2, OT

Monday, May 17: Boston 4, Washington 3, OT

Wednesday, May 19: Washington at Boston, 6:30 p.m.

Friday, May 21: Washington at Boston, 6:30 p.m.

Sunday, May 23: Boston at Washington, 7 p.m.

x-Tuesday, May 25: Washington at Boston, TBA

x-Thursday, May 27: Boston at Washington, TBA

Pittsburgh 1, N.Y. Islanders 1

Sunday, May 16: N.Y. Islanders 4, Pittsburgh 3, OT

Tuesday, May 18: Pittsburgh 2, N.Y. Islanders 1

Thursday, May 20: Pittsburgh at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Saturday, May 22: Pittsburgh at N.Y. Islanders, 3 p.m.

Monday, May 24: N.Y. Islanders at Pittsburgh, TBA

x-Wednesday, May 26: Pittsburgh at N.Y. Islanders, TBA

x-Friday, May 28: N.Y. Islanders at Pittsburgh, TBA

Toronto vs. Montreal

Thursday, May 20: Montreal at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 22: Montreal at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Monday, May 24: Toronto at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, May 25: Toronto at Montreal, TBA

x-Thursday, May 27: Montreal at Toronto, TBA

x-Saturday, May 29: Toronto at Montreal, TBA

x-Monday, May 31: Montreal at Toronto, TBA

Edmonton vs. Winnipeg

Wednesday, May 19: Winnipeg at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Friday, May 21: Winnipeg at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Sunday, May 23: Edmonton at Winnipeg, 7:30 p.m.

Monday, May 24: Edmonton at Winnipeg, 9:45 p.m.

x-Wednesday, May 26: Winnipeg at Edmonton, TBA

x-Friday, May 28: Edmonton at Winnipeg, TBA

x-Sunday, May 30: Winnipeg at Edmonton, TBA

Minnesota 1, Vegas 0

Sunday, May 16: Minnesota 1, Vegas 0, OT

Tuesday, May 18: Minnesota at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Thursday, May 20: Vegas at Minnesota, 9:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 22: Vegas at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

x-Monday, May 24: Minnesota at Vegas, TBA

x-Wednesday, May 26: Vegas at Minnesota, TBA

x-Friday, May 28: Minnesota at Vegas, TBA

Colorado 1, St. Louis 0

Monday, May 17: Colorado 4, St. Louis 1

Wednesday, May 19: St. Louis at Colorado, 10:30 p.m.

Friday, May 21: Colorado at St. Louis, 9:30 p.m.

Sunday, May 23: Colorado at St. Louis, 5 p.m.

x-Tuesday, May 25: St. Louis at Colorado, TBA

x-Thursday, May 27: Colorado at St. Louis, TBA

x-Saturday, May 29: St. Louis at Colorado, TBA

