TENNIS
State rankings
Division 2
1. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern
2. Bloomfield Hills Marian
3. East Grand Rapids
4. Mattawan
5. Birmingham Groves
6. Portage Central
7. Petoskey
8. Okemos
9. Berkley
10. Mason
Division 3
1. Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook Kingswood
2. Detroit Country Day
3. Chelsea
4. Grand Rapids Christian
5. Holland Christian
6. Allegan
7. Grand Rapids Catholic Central
8. Ada Forest Hills Eastern
9. Pontiac Notre Dame
10. Whitehall
Division 4
1. Traverse City St. Francis
2. North Muskegon
3. Grand Rapids West Catholic
4. Bloomfield Hills Sacred Heart
5. Grand Rapids NorthPointe Christian
6. Grosse Ile
7. Portland
8. Ann Arbor Greenhills
9. Jackson Lumen Christi
10. Clarkston Everest Collegiate
10. Wixom St. Catherine
NHL
Playoffs
FIRST ROUND
(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)
Carolina 1, Nashville 0
Monday, May 17: Carolina 5, Nashville 2
Wednesday, May 19: Nashville at Carolina, 8 p.m.
Friday, May 21: Carolina at Nashville, 7 p.m.
Sunday, May 23: Carolina at Nashville, 2:30 p.m.
x-Tuesday, May 25: Nashville at Carolina, TBA
x-Thursday, May 27: Carolina at Nashville, TBA
x-Saturday, May 29: Nashville at Carolina, TBA
Tampa Bay 1, Florida 0
Sunday, May 16: Tampa Bay 5, Florida 4
Tuesday, May 18: Tampa Bay at Florida, 8 p.m.
Thursday, May 20: Florida at Tampa Bay, 6:30 p.m.
Saturday, May 22: Florida at Tampa Bay, 12:30 p.m.
x-Monday, May 24: Tampa Bay at Florida, TBA
x-Wednesday, May 26: Florida at Tampa Bay, TBA
x-Friday, May 28: Tampa Bay at Florida, TBA
Washington 1, Boston 1
Saturday, May 15: Washington 3, Boston 2, OT
Monday, May 17: Boston 4, Washington 3, OT
Wednesday, May 19: Washington at Boston, 6:30 p.m.
Friday, May 21: Washington at Boston, 6:30 p.m.
Sunday, May 23: Boston at Washington, 7 p.m.
x-Tuesday, May 25: Washington at Boston, TBA
x-Thursday, May 27: Boston at Washington, TBA
Pittsburgh 1, N.Y. Islanders 1
Sunday, May 16: N.Y. Islanders 4, Pittsburgh 3, OT
Tuesday, May 18: Pittsburgh 2, N.Y. Islanders 1
Thursday, May 20: Pittsburgh at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.
Saturday, May 22: Pittsburgh at N.Y. Islanders, 3 p.m.
Monday, May 24: N.Y. Islanders at Pittsburgh, TBA
x-Wednesday, May 26: Pittsburgh at N.Y. Islanders, TBA
x-Friday, May 28: N.Y. Islanders at Pittsburgh, TBA
Toronto vs. Montreal
Thursday, May 20: Montreal at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, May 22: Montreal at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Monday, May 24: Toronto at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, May 25: Toronto at Montreal, TBA
x-Thursday, May 27: Montreal at Toronto, TBA
x-Saturday, May 29: Toronto at Montreal, TBA
x-Monday, May 31: Montreal at Toronto, TBA
Edmonton vs. Winnipeg
Wednesday, May 19: Winnipeg at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
Friday, May 21: Winnipeg at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
Sunday, May 23: Edmonton at Winnipeg, 7:30 p.m.
Monday, May 24: Edmonton at Winnipeg, 9:45 p.m.
x-Wednesday, May 26: Winnipeg at Edmonton, TBA
x-Friday, May 28: Edmonton at Winnipeg, TBA
x-Sunday, May 30: Winnipeg at Edmonton, TBA
Minnesota 1, Vegas 0
Sunday, May 16: Minnesota 1, Vegas 0, OT
Tuesday, May 18: Minnesota at Vegas, 10 p.m.
Thursday, May 20: Vegas at Minnesota, 9:30 p.m.
Saturday, May 22: Vegas at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
x-Monday, May 24: Minnesota at Vegas, TBA
x-Wednesday, May 26: Vegas at Minnesota, TBA
x-Friday, May 28: Minnesota at Vegas, TBA
Colorado 1, St. Louis 0
Monday, May 17: Colorado 4, St. Louis 1
Wednesday, May 19: St. Louis at Colorado, 10:30 p.m.
Friday, May 21: Colorado at St. Louis, 9:30 p.m.
Sunday, May 23: Colorado at St. Louis, 5 p.m.
x-Tuesday, May 25: St. Louis at Colorado, TBA
x-Thursday, May 27: Colorado at St. Louis, TBA
x-Saturday, May 29: St. Louis at Colorado, TBA