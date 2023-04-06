MAPLE CITY — Many friends and teammates referred to Geof Kotila simply as “Ko.”
Quite often, his opponents just called him “that guy that just beat us.”
Kotila, a 1977 Glen Lake graduate who hit the game-winning free throws in the Lakers’ 1977 Class D state championship victory, passed away March 20 in Denmark at age 64.
Kotila would go on to play at Georgia Tech and then Michigan Tech, coach the Huskies men’s basketball team and coach professionally in Iceland and Denmark. He served as commissioner of the Basketligaen, the highest professional basketball league in Denmark, from 2017 until the time of his death.
“He was a great addition to the program,” former Michigan Tech coach Bill Gappy said. “He was a program-builder for us. He was a tremendous athlete and leader.”
Kotila teamed up with former Glen Lake teammate Rob Flaska to lead Michigan Tech to its first men’s basketball Northern Intercollegiate Conference title in 1979-80. Kotila and Flaska formed the Huskies’ starting backcourt, and were also college roommates.
Flaska, who just finished his third year leading the Lakers program, said he didn’t quite realize what a big deal Kotila became overseas until he visited Denmark and Kotila took him to take in some of the league’s teams and meet club owners.
“I found out right then, he’s a big wig over there,” Flaska said.
Flaska, who coached college ball before returning to lead his alma mater, said he was recruiting a young Danish player years ago and asked if he knew of Kotila. The player’s eyes lit up, as did his parents.
Kotila, a 2002 inductee into the Michigan Tech Sports Hall of Fame, coached Michigan Tech from 1985-87 as an assistant, from 1987-94 as head coach and then went overseas.
He served as head coach of Horsens IC from 1995 to 2002, in Denmark’s top-division Basketligaen, leading the club to a 1998 national championship and the 1996 Danish cup title. In four years with the Bakken Bears from 2002-06, he won the national title twice and Danish Cup once, earning the league’s Coach of the Year in 2005.
He left for Snæfell in Iceland’s top pro league, the Úrvalsdeild Karla, for two seasons, winning the Icelandic Cup in 2007-08. Kotila returned to Denmark in the summer of 2008 to lead Fog Næstved for a five-year stint, leading the team to its best finish in club history and earning Basketligaen Coach of the Year again in 2010-11.
“That guy is Mr. Basketball is Denmark,” former longtime Glen Lake basketball coach Don Miller said.
Kotila began working as Basketligaen’s business developer in 2016 and took over as commissioner in 2017, securing a media rights deal that returned more television and media profits to the teams.
Gappy, who now resides in Charlevoix, said Flaska called him to deliver the news.
“The phone dropped out of my hand when I heard that,” Gappy said. “He was an excellent man. Everybody loved Geof Kotila. ... Geof was always Geof. He was his own person.”
Kotila scored 27 points in Glen Lake’s 1977 Class D state championship win by a 70-68 score over heavily-favored Detroit East Catholic, which would later win six state titles in seven trips from 1979-1990.
“He was a star of the game,” Flaska said. “He had 27 and hit the winning free throws. ... Nobody expected them losing. They beat (Birmingham) Brother Rice for the Catholic League. People were stunned when we won it.”
Glen Lake, which led most of the game despite a lineup much smaller than East Catholic’s, found itself behind by three with 30 seconds left and Catholic with the ball. This was before the three-point shot, making the odds even longer.
Kotila made one of two free throws with 20 seconds left to trim the lead to two, then converted a turnover into a 15-foot bank shot to tie the game at 68. Detroit East Catholic missed the ensuing shot, and Flaska grabbed the rebound, but Catholic was whistled for going over the back of Kotila on the play and he was awarded two free throws with one second left. Kotila sank both and the Lakers won one of only two boys basketball state championships in school history (the other came 18 years earlier, in 1959).
Miller said the Chrysler Arena crowd was boisterous as the Lakers won.
“The place went crazy,” he said. “A lot of it was being big underdogs.”
Miller said during the postgame press conference he asked where the Detroit News writer was after the News inadvertently left Kotila off its all-state list (he was supposed to be third-team) that ran in that day’s newspaper and helped fuel Kotila to his 27-point performance. A Detroit Free Press writer wrote something to the extent of “the sand dunes kids are going home in defeat” in his finals prediction column.
When the team arrived back at the school, they had to wait outside for over an hour as a seven-mile-long train of cars emptied into the gymnasium. Michigan Gov. William Milliken, a Traverse City native, shook every player’s hand on stage during the ensuing ceremony.
Kotila’s 1,674 career points at Glen Lake still stands as the second-most in program history, only behind teammate Rick Baillergeon (2,144), another starter on the 1977 title team, along with Rick Reece and Dave Prentice.
“He was one of the best all-around athletes ever to go through Glen Lake,” said Paul Christiansen, who coached the Lakers’ junior varsity for 25 years and was an assistant on the 1977 team. “He was such a great athlete. He could take up anything and make it look like he’d been doing it forever. Just a heck of a competitor.”
Christiansen said Kotila still holds Glen Lake’s junior varsity season rebounding record as long as records were kept, despite playing only 14 games on JV.
Kotila is survived by his wife, Karen, and daughters Anni and Karli.
