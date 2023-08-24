MAPLE CITY — It’s a whole new look for Glen Lake.
New coach, new offense, new quarterback, new helmets. Even new technology.
About the only thing old is the expectation of winning. With the Lakers now in Division 8, they hope a string of so-so seasons by Glen Lake standards are behind them.
Senior right tackle Colin Kasben didn’t mince words on the team’s expectations.
“We’re looking to play at Ford Field on Thanksgiving weekend,” Kasben said. “Definitely want to put it down in D8 football. Show them who’s boss, because we’re unranked right now. Everyone’s underestimating us, and we need to show them who’s wrong.”
Glen Lake aims to get there under first-year head coach Jesse Smith, who led the Northern Michigan Wolves to a semi-pro championship and is a former assistant at Traverse City West who brought three Titans along with him to the Laker program.
“We’re hoping to make a deep playoff run, and I think we have the talent to do it,” 6-foot-5 senior receiver Dylan Cundiff said. “Potentially even states, that’s the hope. But we don’t want to speak too soon. We have a good team.”
The Lakers, who played in the 2016 and 2019 Division 6 state championship contests, used a drone to record video footage of last Thursday’s scrimmage against Kalamazoo Hackett.
Glen Lake also busted out new helmets with the University of Michigan’s winged design but with white stripes instead of gold.
Glen Lake opens the season Thursday, hosting Manton.
Smith dove right into the offseason team-building exercises, including taking the team to Eagle Village in Hersey. There, they learned team-building skills, including having to lift a 500-pound log by working together. Smith said the team did 176 reps of log lifting over two hours.
He also makes the team run up and down the hills behind the Lakers’ artificial surface field, reminding them that they have to climb a new hill every week during the season.
“A lot more energy, more of a family,” Kasben said. “Last year, we were not on one page. This year, we’re all on one page and really pushing each other to do better on the field and off the field.”
The Laker line of Kasben, right guard Aiden Gokey, center Wyatt Bruske, freshman left guard Dominic Stein and left tackle Isaac Bright averages 246 pounds, with Kasben checking in at 270 pounds and Bruske 295. Aside from Stein, the entire line is seniors.
“Pretty good size,” said Kasben, who went to 20 summer camps, working a lot on pass protection. “It’s way better than last year.”
New starting quarterback Benji Allen appeared to injure his knee late in Thursday’s scrimmage and was wearing an ice pack later in the day, but he was walking under his own power.
“This year, everybody’s a lot more committed,” said Allen, a junior. “We’ve got a good relationship. When we come to practice, everyone comes to work. We come back every day with the same mentality to work and get better and that’s what makes us better from last year.”
Cundiff, Noah Scott and Wade Daniels start at receiver in the Lakers’ new no-huddle spread offense, the same one Smith used with the Wolves.
Sophomores Fletcher Middleton and Sam Dykstra are slated to split work in the backfield.
The Lakers have linemen weighing 235, 230 and 245 backing up the starters.
“We’ve got our whole line back,” Allen said. “Everybody looks forward to coming to practice and getting in that work. I’m looking forward to those Friday nights.”
Smith said his season leading the Wolves taught him many lessons about not trying to do too much himself.
“The year coaching the Wolves helped me understand to delegate, to make sure I use everybody, not to try to do everything,” Smith said. “The best thing that’s helped me has been the community, the kids, the staff, parents. They have been willing to step up and really helped me transition from West to over here. It’s been going great.”
Smith brought three coaches from TC West with him to Glen Lake, with Ryan Nickerson as the defensive coordinator, Ryan Parker heading up the junior varsity team, and Adam Totten helping coach the receivers. St. Ignace grad and former Central Michigan player Gage Kreski is running the team’s weight program and coaching linebackers.
Smith installed the same offense in every level of the program, all the way down to Pop Warner.
“It’s a lot more intense and everybody’s a lot more committed than last year,” Cundiff said. “Overall positive vibes from everyone. No one’s complaining. No one’s ever moaning about anything. Everyone’s all for it.”
The Lakers uncharacteristically posted losing records the last two years, going 3-6 last season and 4-6 the year prior.
“Everyone’s really excited to see what we can do,” Cundiff said. “We’re not the same team from last year. We’re excited to show that.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.