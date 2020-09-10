LELAND — Another year, another coaching honor.
Leland volleyball coach Laurie Glass earned induction into the Michigan High School Coaches Association Hall of Fame, which plans to hold a virtual induction ceremony Sept. 20, with a recording posted several days later at mhsca.org.
Glass passed 1,000 career victories at her alma mater last season, and boasted a 1,132-346-117 record coming into this season.
She was inducted into the Michigan Interscholastic Volleyball Coaches Association in 2006.
“It’s a great honor,” Glass said. “I think it’s a reflection of everybody I’ve surrounded myself with — teachers, athletes, coaches, the community.”
Former longtime Traverse City West softball coach Kathy Moody-Breece is in the same 15-person class as Glass. They’re two of only three women in this year’s inductees, along with current Utica tennis coach Ann Marie Michol.
The MHSCA is a 66-year old association with nearly 12,000 members representing 18 sports associations was founded on the campus of Central Michigan University in 1954. Its Hall of Fame is located in CMU’s Student Activities Center.
Of its over 750 inductees, only 35 are women.
“It’s a great honor to be one of the few women to win this award,” Glass said.
Glass was named NFHS National Coach of the Year in 2014, NHSACA-National Coach of the Year Finalist in 2014, MHSCA Coach of the Year in 2014, MIVCA Coach of the Year in 2002, 2006 and 2015, MIVCA Regional Coach of the Year multiple times and Record-Eagle Coach of the Year in 2002 and 2006.
Glass has been a presenter multiple times at the Women in Sport Leadership Conference, at the Michigan Interscholastic Volleyball Coaches Association and was the featured speaker at the Nebraska Athletic Association Coaches Clinic and at the Coaches Clinic in the Upper Peninsula.
“Laurie has had a tremendous impact on our school and our community,” Leland athletic director Ryan Knudsen said. “But also the contributions to the greater volleyball community around the state. This award is an acknowledgement of the tremendous career Laurie had had and the impact she’s had on people.”
Glass led the Comets to 19 Northwest Conference championships, 19 district titles, 19 regional crowns and 12 Final Four appearances, claiming three state championships and three runner-up places.
