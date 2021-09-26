TRAVERSE CITY — And then there were four.
Through five weeks of the high school football season, just four northwest Lower Michigan teams boast perfect 5-0 marks.
With Traverse City St. Francis’ convincing 48-14 win Saturday over Boyne City in a clash between two of the few remaining unbeatens, the Gladiators join Kingsley, Suttons Bay and Mancelona as the only three with unblemished records. The Glads and Stags play each other Week Nine.
“I don’t think we expected this, but I think we knew what we could do and we got it done,” said Gladiators running back Wyatt Nausadis, who scored four touchdowns in three different ways. “It puts all of the north on notice, and it puts the state on notice.”
Nausadis ran for two scores, caught another and threw for one more, combining for 153 total yards, almost all in the first half.
The Division 7 No. 2-ranked Gladiators (5-0) led the Division 6 No. 4 Ramblers (4-1) 35-0 at halftime.
Both Nausadis and Gabe Olivier reached 100 rushing yards by halftime, with Nausadis piling up 115 and Olivier 106.
The Gladiators scored on every drive in the first half, aside from one punt and when time ran out.
TCSF owns a 32-10 advantage in the all-time series. The last Boyne win came in 2017, a thrilling, last-second 19-13 Rambler rally in the regular-season finale.
But a Jack Prichard interception on Boyne’s first play led to a fast 14-0 hole this time around.
“We had a game plan,” Boyne head coach Dave Suttle said. “That first pass, the wind got under (Jack Neer’s) throw and that got picked.”
Add in a major size discrepancy, falling behind quickly made things even more difficult for the Ramblers.
Junior Conner Rajkovich (6-0, 170) is Boyne’s biggest lineman, with left guard Fila Xiong checking in at 5-foot-7, 152 pounds. The Glads, meanwhile, average 227 pounds from tackle to tackle.
St. Francis head coach Josh Sellers a 35-0 lead at the break was not among his expectations for the game.
“But we’ll take it,” he said. “We were hoping that we could execute. If we executed, we thought that we could definitely hurt them a little bit on both sides of the ball.”
Olivier struck on a 75-yard TD off right guard, Nausadis broke loose for a 31-yard score and then one from 64, sprung by Devin Town’s block on the edge.
Nausadis also threw a 16-yard TD to Olivier and Jack Prichard, who had one of two first-half interceptions for TCSF, scored on a 7-yard run. Brice Kempf nailed all five first-half extra points, and Max Corwin ended a Boyne drive with an interception in the end zone on a perfectly played pass.
“He’s an athletic kid, and he can make those plays,” Sellers said of Corwin’s pick, “so it’s good to see when he does it.”
Boyne scored the only points of the third quarter on an Alex Calcaterra 44-yard pass from Aaron Bess on a reverse option. Bobby Hoth added an 11-yard TD run in the fourth quarter.
Joey Donahue added a 1-yard TD run with 2:17 remaining.
Sellers is hopeful the win will give his team more confidence moving forward
“We’ve been talking all week that Boyne is the best team that we will have seen up to this point in the season. When he can do what we did to a team that’s ranked in Division 6, that’s always a boost, a shot of confidence,” he said. “We got out of it healthy, which is huge. ... This set us on the right course.”
A player that emerged as a force in the game was 6-foot-4 junior defensive lineman John Hagelstein.
Hagelstein finished with eight tackles, including three for loss.
“He was everywhere and did a great job,” Sellers said. “He was a big part of us trying to contain Hoth.”
Hoth gained 199 yards on 26 carries, but much of that came on a few big plays, including a 60-yard run in the first half.
“I haven’t had a popout game yet, so I kind of was hoping for one of them,” Hagelstein said. “This was my game. I knew I had to keep my edge.”
Boyne plays Kalkaska next, while St. Francis hosts Tawas in another Saturday matinee game.
The Glads haven’t lost in their three meetings with Tawas.
“They played a really tough game with Mancelona, another undefeated team,” Suttle said of Kalkaska. “We’ve got Mancelona down the road, so our schedule doesn’t get any easier. ... Going in, I told our guys we’re a pretty good football team. Leaving the locker room (Saturday), I told them we’re still a pretty good football team.”
Kaden Jewett added 64 rush yards for the Ramblers. Jacob Bush led Boyne with 12 tackles, Joey McHugh had 10, Mason Wilcox nine and Hoth added eight.
Olivier ended up with 123 rushing yards and Charlie Peterson completed 6-of-12 passes for 89 yards and a TD. Donahue led the defense with 12 stops, including 2.5 for loss. Josh Groves made nine tackles and Prichard, Burke Flowers, Olivier and Ethan Morgan five each.