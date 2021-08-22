TRAVERSE CITY — The Traverse City St. Francis boys tennis season started on October 18, 2020.
The Gladiators did not waste a single day off the court after falling in the Division 4 state semifinals last fall.
Since then, the team has had one goal. Winning the team state championship.
“We’re are having a revenge season this year because last year we were the one seed at states and we got upset big when they changed the formation,” said senior doubles player Ben Schmude. “I think it’s making all of us more hungry and ready for a state title. We want it more than ever right now.”
The Gladiators are poised for the best season in school history as they reach for an overall state title with seven returning seniors.
Leading the team are Schmude and senior doubles partner Cody Richards. Schmude and Richards each won an individual state title in 2019 before the format was switched in 2020 because of the pandemic.
Richards won the title as a sophomore at No. 3 singles while Schmude was partnered with Brendan Chouinard at No. 1 doubles while winning a title.
Head coach Dane Fosgard enters his third year at the helm of the boys program after leading the Gladiator’s girls program to its best finish in school history this spring.
The Gladiators entered tryouts with 17 players, giving them enough to field a JV team in addition to their varsity squad for the first time in several seasons.
Fosgard said he expects the same type of depth his girls team had with a strong lineup of singles players and a few doubles tandems, like Schmude and Richards, who will be reckoned with this season. Several of the seniors are four year players and the Glads even have freshmen entering the fold who have plenty of experience with Fosgard.
“With every year I think my coaching becomes more effective for each player,” Fosgard said. “Once you get to know your players really well you can almost read their minds on the court.”
The team has adapted the mindset of winning it all this season with the regular postseason tournament format returning. Now each flight will compete in its own bracket and will count toward the team total, instead of the dual-style playoff that happened in 2020.
“We kind of felt like we were cheated last year because of the whole format being changed,” Richards said. “This year we are looking to win every match we can and our goal is to win states and I think we can do that.”
“We’ve all been in the mindset that this is our year. We put that mentality in our head and everybody wants to be on the court. Nobody wants to be at home watching the other people work while we have the chance to win this year.“
Hudsonville Unity Christian knocked TCSF out of the tournament last year and Fosgard said his team will be watching Christian once again with the anticipation of revenge in the playoffs.
Grosse Pointe Woods Liggett won the D4 title a year ago and looks to be strong again this season.
The team, however, feels positioned for an overall team state title this year.
“As a whole I think St. Francis tennis is better than ever right now,” Schmude said. “Dane’s put the GTACS tennis program in a remarkable spot right now with such a great foundation and program. You want to come play here. You want to win.”