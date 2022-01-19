ELK RAPIDS — Tuesday’s wild game between the Lake Michigan Conference’s top two teams left fans wanting more.
Sean Finnegan, well, he’s glad there wasn’t any more.
“I am glad this didn’t go to overtime,” the Traverse City St. Francis head coach said after his team allowed a 17-point lead to evaporate in two minutes but hung on for a 50-47 win on Elk Rapids’ home court.
The result sets up a potential showdown a little less than a month away, with their Feb. 15 rematch in Traverse City as one that could be for all the marbles in the Lake Michigan Conference. The Elks (4-2, 3-1 Lake Michigan) have six LMC games in between, and the Division 3 No. 5-ranked Gladiators (7-1, 5-0 Lake Michigan) have five.
“It’s going to be the biggest game of the year for us, besides districts,” said Elk Rapids senior Josh Lavely, who scored a game-high 21 points to go with 12 rebounds. “We’re going to come for them at SF, and I’m really looking forward to it.”
The referees let a lot go, yet both teams consistently battled foul trouble. The refs also let the clock go late in the game.
Josh Lavely’s bucket inside drew the Elks within a single point at 48-47 with 15 seconds left, but the ball rolled toward the Elks’ bench and an official bobbled it out of bounds. By the time the ball was inbounded, only 4.2 seconds remained.
The Elks fouled right away, and Adam Gerberding made the clutch free throws with 3.1 seconds left for a three-point lead. Elk Rapids went the length of the floor and got off a rushed 3-pointer by Mason Travis, but it was just off the mark.
“It’s going to create that next atmosphere even more now because they proved that they can get us,” Finnegan said. “We knew coming in they were certainly no slouch, and they’re a good competitive team, they can shoot it and they shot it well down the stretch.”
The game featured four distinctly different quarters.
St. Francis ended the first with a 9-7 lead after a physical first eight minutes that saw the Glads score nine straight points in between a Travis 3-pointer and buckets by Charlie Ward and Ryan McGuire to end the period.
Elk Rapids wasn’t able to capitalize on St. Francis star Wyatt Nausadis sitting most of the second quarter with two fouls, and the Gladiators led 21-16 at halftime.
“Wyatt is a great player,” Lavely said. “We kind of made our whole scheme against him. Having him out kind of helped a little bit, but I think it really didn’t matter much for us.”
A 15-0 TCSF run to start the third quarter looked like that was it, with Gerberding’s baseline 3-pointer with 2:20 left giving the Glads a 20-point advantage.
“I thought we were going to come back,” Lavely said. “We were playing hard the rest of the way. I thought they were settling down a little bit and that’s time for us to make a run, and we did.”
St. Francis still led by 17 when Nausadis fouled out with 2:48 remaining in the fourth.
That’s when Lavely took over, scoring 12 points the rest of the way. Jack Spencer knocked down a trio of 3-pointers in the fourth quarter as well, but also fouled out with 24.6 ticks left.
“I don’t want to say we got too comfortable,” St. Francis guard Cole Somero said, “but it definitely got too scary at the end.”
Somero gave the Gladiators a 41-22 lead with a baseline 3-pointer early in the fourth quarter. The senior began the season in the starting lineup but has become a threat off the bench recently. He scored a career-high 12, Tuesday.
“It was more of a situational thing for us as far as getting some other guys into the right spots, and he’s been coming off the bench with a big spark for us,” Finnegan said of Somero. “He had some big shots early and a couple big shots late. Ice in his veins, as they say.”
Spencer scored 12 points for the Elks, all on second-half 3-pointers, adding two steals. Travis scored eight and had four boards. Spencer Ball, who battled foul trouble all game, had two points but came up with multiple steals off the Elks’ full-court press in the fourth quarter to aid in the comeback.
“I love the effort. I love the heart,” Elk Rapids head coach Kevin Ball said. “I love that competitiveness. Very proud of them.”
The Elks scored more points in the fourth quarter than the entire rest of the game.
“We had a couple of shots and then we were able to get a couple of steals out of the press,” Kevin Ball said. “We made them play a little bit faster than they were maybe comfortable with.”
Lavely has turned into a force down low this season after taking a year off to concentrate on golf. He spent the second semester last year playing golf in Florida and earned a scholarship to Villanova.
“He’s gotten bigger and he’s gotten more physical,” Ball said. “I love how he plays, and he’s been helping us out quite a bit. It’s as if he hasn’t lost a step.”
St. Francis, on the other hand, could get another post player back next week, as 6-foot-3 Joey Donahue is cleared to resume activities Tuesday after a knee injury ended his football season.
Gerberding led the Glads with 14 points, with Nausadis and Somero each pitching in a dozen. Charlie Peterson added five, Drew Breimayer four, and Henry Reineck three. The Glads hit only 12 of 20 free throw attempts, while the Elks canned 10 of 13.
At halftime, the student sections at opposite corners of the court were playing rock, paper, scissors. It feels as if that kind of toss-up could be in store for the Feb. 15 rematch.
“They say basketball is a game of runs,” Finnegan said. “And sure enough, because we came out and had a big run the third quarter and they returned the favor in the fourth. Credit to them for not throwing the towel in. They’re very scrappy, talented team.”