TRAVERSE CITY — It didn't take long for Traverse City St. Francis quarterback Charlie Petersen long to acclimate to his first varsity football game Friday night at Thirlby Field.
The sophomore hit Owen Mueller for a 28-yard gain on the Gladiators' first offensive play of the contest, setting the tone early on for the hosts in a 29-26 victory over Cheboygan in a Northern Michigan Football Conference Legends Division clash.
Petersen, who was called up from the JV team this week after senior starter Kolin Endres suffered a shoulder injury, directed a typical run-heavy attack in exceedingly sloppy conditions. He finished 5-of-10 for 116 yards, but St. Francis head coach Josh Sellers was as impressed with his ability to direct the offense as he was with Peterson's aerial acumen.
"He made some clutch throws, some key third- and fourth-down plays, and really kept his head throughout the game," Sellers said. "We know he has the big arm, but he also showed some nice touch too. For a sophomore making his first start under tough (weather) conditions, he showed incredible poise."
St. Francis (5-2, 4-1 NMFL Legends) will look to clinch a postseason berth next week at Kalkaska. Endres' availability for that contest remains uncertain, but Peterson's performance on a rainy homecoming night gives the Gladiators another great option at signal-caller.
"I was pretty nervous about coming up all week, until about Thursday," Petersen said. "I mean, the speed of the varsity game is quite a bit above what it is at the JV level. But we had a great week of practice, and we know we have a great defense on the other side of the ball, and a running game that can gain yards on anyone."
His early connection with Mueller helped him settle in.
"For people sitting in the stands, they see this sophomore come up to varsity and wonder if he can get the job done," he said. "So to be able to come out and get one right off the bat, hopefully it erased some doubts and set everyone at ease. I know it helped me get comfortable. Kolin's a great player and a great teammate, and his support was huge this week as we got ready for the game."
Andrew Simaz led the way for the Glads' ground game, rushing for 95 yards on 14 carries, while Aidan Schmuckal chipped in with 88 yards on seven totes. Schmuckal's 61-yard TD scamper down the left sideline with 5:48 to play sealed the victory for St. Francis.
The hosts outgained Cheboygan by a 413-208 margin, including a 297-127 rushing advantage.
"Maybe it wasn't always pretty out there, but winning ugly is way better than the alternative," Sellers said. "It sets us up to try to qualify (for the playoffs) next week, so we'll definitely take it."
The Gladiators took control of the contest early, as Simaz capped a 48-yard drive with a 3-yard TD plunge 5:31 into the game, and freshman Joey Donahue added a 2-yard score in the waning seconds of the opening quarter to give St. Francis a 12-0 advantage it would never relinquish.
Cheboygan recovered a fumble at the Glads' 17-yard line midway through the second stanza, and took five plays to halve the deficit as Caleb Williams scored from three yards out to make it 12-6. The hosts marched 49 yards on their ensuing possession, and Andrew Bliss closed out the first half by drilling a 32-yard field goal to take a 15-6 lead into the locker room. St. Francis outgained the Chiefs by a 179-60 margin the first half, keeping Cheboygan on its side of the field for all but five plays.
The Glads continued to lean heavily on its rushing attack in the second half, taking a 23-6 lead on a one-yard Schmuckal plunge and Mueller two-point conversion run, but the Chiefs answered immediately. David Millmine took the subsequent kickoff 88 yards for a score, and senior quarterback Tyler Smith ran in the conversion to pare the deficit to 23-14.
After the Glads' fumbled away the ball on the next possession, Cheboygan recovered and drove 60 yards in 2:08, capping the drive with a Tristin Schley nine-yard dash to pull to within 23-20 after a failed two-point try. Two plays later, Schmuckal answered with the longest run of the evening.
The visitors found paydirt in the waning seconds when Millmine connected with Michael Gofourth on a 15-yard TD pass, but St. Francis recovered the ensuing onside kick and ran out the clock.
"It wasn't our prettiest game necessarily, and we can't turn the ball over like we did on the two fumbles," Sellers added. "But we'll take the win and get back to work this week."
Peterson hooked up with Noah Kadlec and Drew Hardy twice each for 44 yards, including a spectacular 36-yard fourth-quarter dime to Hardy on 3rd-and-14.
"It was intended as a dumpoff to the underneath route," Petersen said. "I almost forgot about Drew's route, but I saw him streaking downfield and let it go. Drew's a great athlete, and we have a lot of confidence in him to go up and make that catch and that's exactly what he did."
The Gladiators dominated in time of possession, 29:19 to 18:31, and amassed 20 first downs to the Chiefs' 10 — four of which came on their final drive. Simaz (9.5 tackles) and Schmuckal (6.5 tackles) paced the TCSF defensive unit, while Sterling Holcomb added six stops and Donahue five, including a pair of tackles for loss.
Sellers also lauded the play of quarterback-turned-halfback Anthony Piedmonte, who moved from under center to compile 68 yards rushing on seven carries.
"That's just the sign of a great young man," Sellers added. "He really embraced his new role all week, and he really helped us with his legs."
The Glads travel to Kalkaska next Friday before closing out the regular season slate on Oct. 25 at Muskegon Oakridge.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.