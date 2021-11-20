Bio Box

TC St. Francis vs. Pewamo-Westphalia

RECORDS: Traverse City St. Francis (12-0, No. 1); Pewamo-Westphalia (12-0, No. 2)

WHEN: Saturday, 1 p.m.

WHERE: Red Hawk Stadium, Cedar Springs

SERIES: Pewamo-Westphalia leads 1-0

RADIO/ONLINE: FM-89.9/FM-107.9 WLJN; nfhsnetwork.com

BACKGROUND: These two played only once before, in the 2016 playoffs at Thirlby Field. On a very windy day, the Pirates hit a long field goal with the wind at their backs to finish the first half, a score that would prove to be the difference in a 17-14 game. The Glads missed a late second-half field goal into the wind. The weather forecast predicts it won't be that windy this time around in Cedar Springs. Both teams like to run the ball first and pass second, but are efficient when throwing. “They're very dangerous because they can pound the ball with that T (offense), but they can also throw it with that quarterback (Charlie Peterson),” Pirates head coach Jeremy Miller said. “He can throw guys open. … They way they can do both is very dangerous.” Pewamo is coming off a 20-0 shutout of Elkton-Pigeon-Bay Port in its regional title game, while the Gladiators topped Ishpeming Westwood 48-20. Each team has played in only one game this season decided by one score or less. “They play very fast on both sides of the ball,” St. Francis head coach Josh Sellers said of the Pirates. “Especially defense, they're very aggressive to the ball. They've only given up less than 100 points all season. So we're going to have to execute offensively like we have all year. Offensively, they run a bunch of different stuff at you formationally in motion to try and get you moving around. But they want to run the ball first and foremost.”

BRACKET BITS: The winner plays either Lawton (12-0) or Jackson Lumen Christi (11-1) in the Nov. 27 state championship game at Ford Field in Detroit.