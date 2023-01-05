TRAVERSE CITY — There was nothing Benzie Central girls basketball could’ve done to slow down Traverse City St. Francis on Wednesday.
St. Francis (5-1) rang in the new year at home with a dominating performance on both sides, with Maggie Napont guiding the Gladiators to a 53-22 victory over the Huskies.
“(Maggie) brings consistency and reliability,” Traverse City St. Francis head coach Adam Warren said. “If things go well with Maggie, then the rest of the team feels good about themselves. I would say quite honestly, it certainly helped that she’s back and healthy.”
Her presence on the court was felt from start to finish as she led the team with 24 points. From getting steals to rebounds, Napont was there.
St. Francis slammed the door on any potential lead Benzie Central tried to muster. The Huskies only lead was at the start of the game after draining a three to go up 3-2, but Napont and company didn’t take long to get going.
St. Francis went up 13-6 in the first quarter, but from the second quarter until the end, that was all she wrote for the Huskies’ chances of hanging around. The Gladiators racked up 17 points in the second quarter, with Napont accounting for seven of those.
On the defensive side, St. Francis had 10 girls with steals. Napont and Hunter St. Peter combined for nine of the 23 steals. All those steals made things difficult for the Huskies, especially in the fourth quarter.
“They play start to finish, until the whistle blew, and if that ball was going out of bounds, you see girls dive into the bleachers,” Benzie Central head coach Jeff Nordbeck said. “They have a great coach and got a lot of good athletes. I just know they outplayed us.”
St. Francis held Benzie Central scoreless in the fourth quarter, despite the Huskies going on a 5-0 run to shrink the deficit to 40-22 at the end of the third.
“That’s our team identity,” Warren said. “One of the things we talked about over break is what you guys want to be remembered by. They said they wanted to be a strong defensive team and they want to shut people down.”
St. Peter played a role on the floor whenever Napont took a breather. She wasn’t scared to get bruised up from diving for loose balls to chasing after the ball.
“(Hunter) played hard on defense and really sparked us on defense, which I think galvanized the team as well,” Warren said.
St. Peter finished with five points and five rebounds, the majority of those offensive boards. Senior leader Gwyneth Bramer finished with 10 points and five rebounds.
Both teams were off for a few weeks because of the holidays, so the rust was there. St. Francis shot 36 percent overall, but was 50 percent from the 3-point line.
Helen Myler’s five rebounds contributed to the 30 total rebounds the Gladiators collected. St. Francis had 15 each of offensive and defensive boards.
Warren was pleased with the win, but noted that patience with shot selection is something he knows the girls will fix before their next home game on Friday against Grayling.
“We were really patient in the first half, and it showed,” Warren said. “In the second half, we were a little less patient on offense, but again the defense kind of went all the way through from first to fourth quarter.”
Despite the blowout, Nordbeck saw some positives in the team. Adrian Childs finished with just two points, but her effort was what Nordbeck was pleased with.
“I told (Adrian) that I needed that out of her every minute in every game,” Nordbeck said. “It can’t be flip the switch here and there.”
Nordbeck didn’t hold back on the possibility of seeing St. Francis in the districts this year.
“We’re going to find that tenacity that they have, that drive that they have, and we’re going to see them again,” Nordbeck said. “We’re going to see them in districts.”
Benzie Central (4-3) hosts Northwest Conference opponent Suttons Bay on Friday.
