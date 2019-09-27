TRAVERSE CITY – Lightning struck three times Friday night at Thirlby Field. The first two jolts came from the visiting Grayling High football team, but they didn’t hurt the Traverse City St. Francis team’s chances for a victory Friday night.
The Gladiators stormed back from an early 14-0 first-quarter deficit to tie the game after three quarters before lightning and thunder halted the game. When the game resumed after a 45-minute delay, the Glads put up 20 fourth-quarter points to win 34-14.
“I was really proud of how our kids handled the weather delay and how they battled back,” St. Francis coach Josh Sellers said after the Northern Michigan League Legends Division win. “We put up 34 unanswered points, what else can you ask other than don’t let them get 14 points at the start.”
Visiting Grayling scored a 60-yard touchdown run by Zack Olga on the first play from scrimmage.
The Vikings added another score, 90-yards on a crossing pass from Eli Jackson to Bradley Trosper on third and 19 on its second possession. Pali Feri kicked his second PAT and Grayling was up 14-0 just four minutes into the rainy contest.
“We came out in that first quarter and had some discipline issues and people were not doing their jobs,” said St. Francis back Andrew Simaz, who led the comeback with three touchdowns including two on screen passes from quarterback Kolin Endres. “We talked about it at halftime and said if we do our job, we can wear them down offensively and take it to them and that’s what happened.”
St. Francis almost found itself down three scores when the Vikings stopped themselves, negating a 1-yard TD run with a holding penalty on its third possession. On the next play, the Vikings fumbled away a third scoring chance. They would never get another one.
“They hit the play from scrimmage and then on third and forever they caught us in man coverage and called the perfect play,” Sellers said. “But after the first big plays, our defense really stiffened.”
St. Francis, which fumbled away its first possession, punted twice and then fumbled away the pigskin again, finally got on the board on a 5-yard TD pass from Endres to Aidan Schmuckal who was flat on his back in the middle of the end zone.
“I could see some of the guys getting their heads down after five minutes,” Endres said. “I told them that we have the rest of the game left.
“I knew we were going to do it.”
St. Francis then got even with the Vikings on its second possession of the second half, going 74 yards after a punt. Drew Hardy made the big catch on a fourth and two at the Grayling 37.
A pass interference and then a targeting penalty call put St. Francis on the Grayling 7. Despite a holding penalty negating a 9-yard TD sprint by Endres, the Gladiators didn’t flinch. On the next play, Endres hooked up with Simaz on a right sideline screen pass and 20-yard TD.
After the equalizer, Grayling picked up a first down on a fourth and two at their own 39 yard line when Olga ran for 4 yards. However, the Vikings fumbled the ball away on their own 46.
St. Francis picked up seven on a pass to end the third quarter but then lightning struck. Simaz took his second screen pass 16 yards for the go-ahead score after the delay.
“I was not expecting to get two screen passes and score on both of them,” Simaz admitted. “But it’s a great feeling catching a ball in the flat and seeing no one in front of you but three of your best friends.”
“They were pinning their ears back and throwing everything at our offensive line so our offensive coordinator Scott Doriot made a great call with those screens,” Sellers said. “It was set up nicely and it worked twice.”
Endres, who was back doing the signal-calling for St. Francis after missing all but the first series of the 26-7 loss against Kingsley last week due to an injury, connected with Noah Kadlec for his fourth TD of the night.
Simaz completed the scoring with a 14-yard TD sprint with 1:49 remaining.
Endres, who did not practice for the Grayling game, knew the momentum was going the Glads’ way just before the delay.
“We were driving and had so much momentum,” said Endres, who completed 6 of 12 passes for 131 yards. “And we knew the next play would be a touchdown but then we had the lightning delay.
“After the delay, we scored in three plays for the lead. I think this game woke us up and hopefully we’ll keep going.”
Owen Mueller led the rushing attack with 12 carries and 75 net yards. Schmuckal added 67 yards on 13 lugs. Simaz finished with 51 yards on 14 carries.
Sterling Holcomb anchored the defense with 9.5 tackles and Simaz added 7.5.
The victory continued a trend this season of win one, lose one. The Gladiators (3-2, 2-1 in the Legends Division) hope to stop their roller-coaster when they play at Boyne City on Friday night.
The loss was the fourth straight for the Vikings (1-3, 0-4) after a season-opening victory over Roscommon. The Vikings have beaten St. Francis just once in 18 tries.
“We started out looking really well and we were on the 1-yard line again for a third score and had a penalty take away a touchdown,” Tunney said. “We just have to be more consistent.
“We’re still learning. We saw how good we can be in that first quarter and I hope the kids see that but we still have to finish strong.”
