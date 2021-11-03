ELK RAPIDS — What says soccer more than a little bit of basketball, some American football and a hefty dose of Ultimate Frisbee?
Oh, and what says soccer more than using your hands?
Well, for the Elk Rapids High School varsity boys soccer team, all of that says soccer can be fun — even when it’s not “technically” soccer.
The Elks began the final practice before their state championship semifinal matchup against Grand Rapids South Christian with a rousing game of what they refer to as “handball.” Head coach Nate Plum as well as juniors Jared Barcenas and Spencer Ball said the game is a good way to get warm and stay loose, which was especially helpful with the mercury hovering just below 40 degrees and the appearance of random snow flurries Tuesday.
Of course, playing soccer in frigid weather is often the price northern Michigan teams pay the further they make it into the postseason.
“We’ve had a lot of snow ... and hail,” Ball said. “Practice today should help prepare us for tomorrow pretty well. We can get through these conditions and play.”
Hopefully, a little handball prepares them as well.
The rules of handball are simple ... and they’re complicated.
First and foremost, the game is played with a soccer ball, which seems both obvious but also important to point out. The match starts with a basketball-style tipoff, and the teams play along the width of the soccer field — not the length. The goal (no pun intended) is to get the ball into the endzone for a “touchdown” while taking no more than three steps and then passing the ball to a teammate.
Drop the ball, it’s a turnover. Step out of bounds, it’s a turnover.
As the game went on and players worked up a sweat, Plum gave them three stretch breaks and slightly changed the rules each time. The first change was that no one could hold the ball for more than three seconds or it was a turnover. The second was that at least one pass had to go backward for a touchdown to count.
The third finally added some soccer into the mix. Players had to alternate between handpasses and volleys with either their head, chest, legs or feet.
“We want to go out there and play. The game is supposed to be fun,” Plum said. “That’s what we’re here for, right?”
The skills sharpened through the amalgam of different sports help the Elks, Plum said. The coaching tactic is a different way to promote speed, quick thinking, recognition of open players, discipline to know when to pull back and the aggressiveness to drive forward and take the battle straight to the opponent.
And there’s the added competitive advantage of wanting to win, which the green team did, 66-36.
“We’ll have fun with it (handball), but we know when to have fun and when to be serious,” Ball said. “We’re just trying to keep it the same and keep doing what we’re supposed to be doing and doing what we’ve been doing.”
What the Elks have been doing has been working.
Elk Rapids (19-4-3) finished the regular season ranked fourth in Division 3 and has since won a district championship and a regional championship. The Elks’ appearance in the state semis marks the second straight season they’ve made it that far, although they lost to the same South Christian team that takes the field against them Wednesday — falling 2-1 in a penalty-kick shootout after being tied 1-1 at the end of overtime.
South Christian has yet to lose a game this season, sitting at 20-0-3. The D3 fifth-ranked Sailors also knocked out No. 1 Holland Christian 1-0 in the regional semis before mercying Delton Kellogg 8-0 in the regional title match.
But goalkeeper Jack Spencer has confidence going into the Final Four, even against an undefeated squad.
“I feel like we’re going to give ‘em one,” Spencer said.
A lot of that will be on Spencer’s shoulders. He has to keep the Sailors out of the net.
The senior has a simple phrase written on the back passenger-side window of his car: “Our goal is stopping yours.”
Spencer has done that — a lot.
If he manages to shut out the Sailors on Wednesday, that would mark the 50th of his career and put him in a four-way tie for most in MHSAA history. Spencer already had 16 shutouts this season alone, which put him in the record book’s top 20 in that category.
“Hopefully I won’t give up any goals tomorrow,” he said. “They’re dangerous in the box.”
An Elk Rapids victory — shutout or no shutout — would propel the Elks to the Division 3 state finals at 3 p.m. on Saturday at Comstock Park. They’ll play either two-time D3 state title-defending Grosse Ile (18-1-1) or Flint Powers Catholic (13-9-2).
“It’s just another game,” Barcenas said, while acknowledging that the state semi is — in fact — a little more than just another game. “But we have to have that mindset and focus.”
Plum acknowledged that Elk Rapids is a team from a small town in northern Michigan, but he refused to allow his players to be labeled as underdogs. The Elks pride themselves on being competitive, no matter the circumstances, he said.
“We’re the ones going there. We’re the ones who are going to be on the field. But it’s actually been our entire families that put us here,” Plum said. “The moms and dads driving to practice. My family, who’s devoted so much time to this. This isn’t about just us. It’s about the whole town. That’s who we’re playing for.”