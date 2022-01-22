KINGSLEY — Glen Lake hit the halfway point of the season without experiencing a loss.
The Lakers topped Kingsley 60-23 on the road to improve to 10-0 (5-0 in the Northwest Conference).
Grace Bradford sparked Glen Lake with 24 points, 15 rebounds and three assists, while Ruby Hogan had 16 points, five rebounds, five steals and three assists and Maddie Bradford pitched in six points, five rebounds and three assists.
Emma Arnold and Coral Bott paced Kingsley (6-4, 3-2 Northwest) with seven points each.
Glen Lake travels Tuesday to Benzie Central, while the Stags visit Leland that same day.
GIRLS HOOPS
TC West 28
Cadillac 25
TC West (5-5, 1-2 Big North): Quinn Disbrow 8 points; Megan Lautner 8 points; Ainslee Hewitt 5 points; Sara Schermerhorn 4 points.
Cadillac (4-7, 1-4 Big North): Lydia Schamanek 8 points; Ashlyn Lundquist 5 points; Joslyn Seeley 5 points; Madelyn Schamanek 5 points.
UP NEXT: The Titans host Sault Ste. Marie, Tuesday; the Vikings host Bay City Western, Monday.
Petoskey 44
TC West 39
Petoskey (5-4, 2-2 Big North): Hayley Flynn 19 points; Hope Wegmann 7 points; Kenzie Bromley 6 points; Caroline Guy 5 points; Grayson Guy 4 points.
TC Central (6-4, 1-3 Big North): Cate Heethuis 17 points, 9 rebounds; Halli Warner 17 points.
UP NEXT: TC Central hosts Ludington, Tuesday; Petoskey hosts Grand Rapids Catholic Central at 4:30 p.m. Saturday.
Alpena 61
Gaylord 46
Gaylord (8-2, 4-1 Big North): Avery Parker 12 points; Meghan Keen 11 points; Kennedy Neff 8 points; Alexis Kozlowski 7 points.
Alpena (7-5, 3-1 Big North): Avery Dubey 20 points; Reese Wisniewski 16 points; Marah Wisniewski 10 points.
UP NEXT: The Blue Devils travel Tuesday to St. Ignace.
Boyne City 34
Kalkaska 24
Boyne City (2-8, 2-5 Lake Michigan): Grace Dawson 15 points, 5 steals; Reagan Woodall 7 steals, 5 points; Morgan Deming 5 points; Ava Maginity 4 points; Maddie Smith 4 points.
Kalkaska (0-11): No stats reported.
UP NEXT: Boyne hosts Charlevoix, Tuesday; the Blazers host TC St. Francis, Tuesday.
Harbor Springs 49
Elk Rapids 48
Elk Rapids (7-2, 5-1 Lake Michigan): Kendall Standfest 15 points, 6 steals, 3 rebounds, 2 blocks; Morgan Bergquist 15 points, 6 rebounds; Logan Reasoner 10 points.
UP NEXT: The Elks host Petoskey, Monday.
Girls basketball