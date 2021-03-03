TRAVERSE CITY — The Traverse City St. Francis Gladiators took care of business in the fourth quarter Tuesday, defeating Boyne City 54-40 at home.
The Glads (7-3, 7-2 Lake Michigan Conference) were trailing the Ramblers 31-28 after three quarters but had an explosive fourth quarter to earn a 14-point win.
Maggie Napont led TCSF to the conference win over Boyne City with 23 points and three steals. Gwyn Bramer had 14 points and three steals while Colleen Hegewald tallied 12 points, 12 rebounds and three steals for TCSF.
Kari Day and Jaelyn Jarema each netted eight points for Boyne City and Ally Herrick and Grace Dawson each had seven.
The Glads will travel to Grayling on Friday after the Ramblers (5-5, 5-4 Lake Michigan) go to East Jordan Thursday.
GIRLS HOOPS
Cadillac 34
Petoskey 22
Cadillac (7-0, 6-0 Big North): Molly Anderson 11 points; Madi Drabik 4 points.
UP NEXT: Cadillac at TC West, Thursday.
TC West 43
Alpena 40
TC West (5-2, 5-2 Big North): Aliah Diehl 22 points; Megan Lautner 13 points.
Gaylord 50
TC Central 39
Gaylord (4-4, 3-4 Big North): Meghan Keen 16 points; Kennedy Neff 11 points; Avery Parker 11 points.
TC Central (1-7, 1-5 Big North): Peyton Carlson 12 points; Kyle Welch 10 points.
UP NEXT: TC Central hosts Petoskey, Thursday.
Elk Rapids 49
Grayling 17
Elk Rapids (10-0, 9-0 Lake Michigan): Kendall Standefer 13 points; Lauren Bingham 7 points.
UP NEXT: Elk Rapids at Charlevoix, Friday.
Benzie Central 48
North Bay 26
Benzie Central (5-4, 4-3 Northwest): Gloria Stepanovich 4 blocks, 18 points, 11 rebounds; Ellen Bretzke 10 points, 6 rebounds; Elise Johnson 8 points, 7 rebounds; Heidi Pfieffer 6 points.
North Bay: Sophia Anderson 6 points.
Glen Lake 62
Kingsley 14
Glen Lake (9-0, 7-0 Northwest): Grace Bradford 21 points, 3 rebounds, 2 steals; Jessica Robbins 15 points, 7 steals, 7 rebounds; Maddie Bradford 10 points.
Kingsley: ChristiAnn Whims 7 points.
UP NEXT: Glen Lake at Frankfort, Thursday.
TC West JV 43
Alpena JV 25
TCW JV: Lydia Heymes 12 points; Mia Hesem 10 points.
Boyne City JV 41
TCSF JV 21
TCSF JV (4-4): Helen Myler 7 points.
UP NEXT: TCSF hosts Grayling, Thursday.
TCSF frosh 44
Boyne City frosh 34
TCSF Frosh: Nora Madion 16 points; Adrianna Spranger 8 points; Sophie Hardy 7 points; Camryn Craig 7 points.
Gaylord frosh 47
TC Central frosh 22
TCC frosh (0-6): Lucille Phillips 11 points.
MONDAY’S GAMES
Lake Leelanau SM 53
North Bay 25
Lake Leelanau St. Mary (4-4): Emily Grant 22 points; Audrey Smith 7 points; Delana Kirt 6 points, 7 rebounds, 4 steals.
North Bay: Sophia Anderson 8 points.
Joburg-Lewiston 57
Onaway 43
Johannesburg-Lewiston (3-1, 3-1 Ski Valley): Tara Madej 20 points, 7 rebounds; Jayden Marlatt 14 points, 4 steals, 8 rebounds; Kennedy Johnson 13 points, 7 rebounds; Sydney Townsend 5 points; Emma Shimel 5 points.
GT Academy 57
Charlton Heston 15
Grand Traverse Academy (6-1): Morgan Porter 14 points (4 3-pointers), 3 rebounds; Katelynn Dix 13 points, 10 rebounds, 4 steals, block; Julia Jones 8 points, 7 rebounds.
Charleton Heston: Sam Marshall 6 points; Haley Jarasz 6 points.
UP NEXT: GTA travels Thursday to Marion.
McBain 57
Mason Co. Eastern 12
McBain (8-0): Olyvia Nederhood 13 points; Emma Schierbeek 9 points; Taylor Benthem 6 points; Mya Eisenga 6 points; Caitlin Butzin 6 points.
UP NEXT: The Ramblers host Evart, Wednesday.
Manton 58
Pine River 45
Manton (5-2): Lauren Wilder 20 points, 11 rebounds, 6 assists, 4 steals; Leah Helsel 17 points, 6 rebounds; Aysia Taylor 15 points, 6 rebounds.
UP NEXT: The Rangers host McBain NMC at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
Brethren 29
Bear Lake 26
Brethren (3-3): Elly Sexton 12 points, 18 rebounds, block; Halle Richardson 9 points, 9 steals, 2 assists; Maddy Biller 6 points, 8 rebounds, 3 steals.
Bear Lake (2-4): Taylor Sexton 14 points.
UP NEXT: The Bobcats travel Thursday to Mesick.