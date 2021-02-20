TRAVERSE CITY — Elk Rapids kept its record perfect with a 49-46 girls basketball win over Traverse City St. Francis.
The Elks had 10 players score points in the Friday victory, led by nine each from Lauren Bingham and Morgan Bergquist. Kendall Standfest added eight.
Gwyn Bramer led the Gladiators (4-2, 4-1 Lake Michigan) with 15 points, Maggie Napont added 13 points and six rebounds and Colleen Hegewald produced nine points and eight rebounds.
Elk Rapids (6-0, 5-0 Lake Michigan Conference), which remains tied atop the LMC with Charlevoix, travels Tuesday to East Jordan. The Glads host East Jordan on Tuesday.
MORE GIRLS HOOPS
Charlevoix 38
Grayling 26
Charlevoix (5-0, 5-0 Lake Michigan): Taylor Petrosky 21 points, 3 assists, 9 rebounds, 2 steals; Abby Wright 6 points, 10 rebounds; Bayani Collins 5 points, 4 rebounds, 3 blocks.
Grayling (1-4, 1-4 Lake Michigan): Kayleigh Paulus 8 points; Belle Hatfield 4 points; Alison Brown 4 points; Makenzie Castle 4 points.
UP NEXT: The Rayders visit TC St. Francis, Tuesday; the Vikings host East Jordan, Tuesday.
Boyne City 39
Harbor Springs 19
Boyne City (2-4, 2-3 Lake Michigan): Grace Dawson 9 points; Ally Herrick 6 points; Reagan Woodall 6 points; Jaelyn Jarema 5 points.
Harbor Springs (0-5, 0-5 Lake Michigan): Hailey Fisher 9 points.
UP NEXT: Boyne hosts Kalkaska at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Bellaire 62
Pellston 21
Bellaire (4-1, 4-1 Ski Valley): Katie Decker 12 points, 3 steals, 6 rebounds, 4 assists; McKenzie Hoogerhyde 12 points, 3 rebounds; Charlie Boyce 10 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists.
UP NEXT: The Eagles travel Monday to Pickford.
Central Lake 43
Mancelona 27
Central Lake (2-1, 2-1 Ski Valley): Kate Wolgamott 19 points, 8 rebounds; Alexis Cain 11 points, 4 steals, 4 assists; Sydney Fernandez 6 points, 9 rebounds; Liberty Perry 11 rebounds.
Mancelona (2-3, 2-3 Ski Valley): Annabelle Roy 7 points.
UP NEXT: The Trojans travel Monday to Onaway; the Lady Ironmen travel Friday to Gaylord St. Mary.
Lake Leelanau SM 77
Ellsworth 47
Lake Leelanau St. Mary (2-2): Emily Grant 33 points; Delana Kirt 13 points; Leah Fleis 12 points.
Ellsworth (2-2, 2-1 Northern Lakes): Judy Veldbloom 22 points; Celia Dhillon 11 points.
UP NEXT: The Eagles host Grand Traverse Academy, Monday; the Lancers host Alba, Wednesday.
GT Academy 57
Heston Academy 13
Grand Traverse Academy (3-0): Claudia Burley 23 points; Melissa Hatch 11 points; Kiera Marcero 7 points; Haley Jorosz 5 points; Amber Layge 4 points.
UP NEXT: GTA visits Lake Leelanau St. Mary at 6:30 p.m. Monday.