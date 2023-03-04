MANISTEE — Win No. 21 for Traverse City St. Francis came with a district championship.
The Gladiators (21-2) toppled Benzie Central (16-8) for a Division 3 crown Friday, winning 56-37 at Manistee High School.
The Glads were led by Maggie Napont, who finished the night with 22 points, five steals, four rebounds and two assists. Adrianna Spranger pitched in with a dozen points and a half-dozen rebounds.
Mary Kate Carroll added nine points, three steals and rebounds. Gwyneth Bramer had seven points and 11 boards. Allee Shepherd tallied four points and hauled in three boards, and Brooke Meeker scored two points with five rebounds, three assists and two steals.
The Gladiators move on to the regional tournament at Houghton Lake on Tuesday. St. Francis battles Lake City in the semifinal at 7 p.m.
DISTRICT FINALS
Glen Lake 66
Frankfort 27
Glen Lake: Ruby Hogan 27 points (27th point gave her exactly 1,000 for her career), 6 steals, 6 assists, 4 rebounds; Maddie Bradford 17 points, 7 rebounds, 3 assists; Gemma Lerchen 11 points, 4 steals, 4 assists.
Frankfort: Evelyn VanTol 14 points (10 of team's 11 in 1st half).
UP NEXT: The Lakers (21-2) win a district championship and play McBain Northern Michigan Christian in regionals at Traverse City West on Tuesday. The Panthers end their season at 11-12.
Onekama 50
Brethren 37
Onekama: Madison Gutowski 10 points; Carly Bennett 10 points; Ava Mauntler 8 points; Delaney McCarthy 8 points.
Brethren: Stella Estes 13 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists; Maddy Biller 9 points, 9 rebounds, 1 steal; Elly Sexton 4 points, 8 rebounds, 1 assist, 4 steals.
UP NEXT: The Portagers (8-16) win a district title and move on to the regionals against Gaylord St. Mary at Traverse City West on Tuesday. The Bobcats end their historic season at 20-4.
Gaylord SM 58
Bellaire 28
Gaylord St. Mary: Sydney Grusczynski 19 points; Emma Glasby 9 points; Emma McKinley 8 points; Macey Bebble 7 points; Ava Schultz 6 points.
Bellaire: Jacey Somers 18 points, 12 rebounds, 2 steals, 3 blocks
UP NEXT: The Snowbirds (21-3) win a district championship and advance to the regional tournament against Onekama at Traverse City West on Tuesday. The Eagles end their season at 13-11.
Elk Rapids 58
Harbor Springs 46
Elk Rapids: Kendall Standfest 19 points, 6 rebounds, 6 assists; Morgan Bergquist 17 points, 8 rebounds; Hunter Schellenbarger 9 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists; Lily Morton 7 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists, 3 steals.
Harbor Springs: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Elks (19-3) win a district championship win and advance to the regional tournament to take on Oscoda at Gaylord on Tuesday. The Rams end their season at 18-5.
Kingsley 44
Boyne City 29
Kingsley: Chrissy Whims 14 points, 6 steals; Grace Lewis 9 points; Claire Dutton 15 rebounds; Hannah Grahn 13 rebounds; outrebounded the Ramblers 41-22, collecting 19 on the offensive boards.
Boyne City: Braydin Noble 10 points; Ava Maginity 6 points.
UP NEXT: The Stags (15-9) win a district championship and advance to the regional tournament against Houghton at Manistique on Tuesday. The Ramblers end their season at 9-15.
Big Rapids 46
Cadillac 37
Cadillac: Kaleigh Swiger 12 points; Joslyn Seeley 7 points; Madalie Dickerson 5 points.
UP NEXT: The Vikings end their season at 9-16.
Lake City 43
Evart 35
Lake City: MacKenzie Bisballe 23 points, 17 rebounds; Alie Bisballe 17 points, 10 rebounds, 9 blocks; Emma Nickerson 7 rebounds, 3 blocks.
UP NEXT: The Trojans (23-1) win a district title and move on to play Beaverton (11-13) in regionals Tuesday at Houghton Lake.
Joburg 47
Onaway 32
Johannesburg-Lewiston: Jayden Marlatt 17 points; Sophia Townsend 12 points.
UP NEXT: The Cardinals (19-6) win a district championship and advance to the regional tournament against Inland Lakes at Cheboygan on Tuesday.
McBain NMC 36
Manistee CC 33
McBain Northern Michigan Christian: Alaina Rozeveld 14 points, 3 rebounds; Jada VanNoord 8 points; Paige Ebels 2 points, 4 assists, 8 rebounds.
Manistee Catholic Central: Kaylyn Johnson 7 points, 2 blocks; Ashley VanAelst 6 rebounds, 2 steals; Leah Stickney 3 assists.
UP NEXT: The Comets (11-10) win a district crown and play Glen Lake in regionals Tuesday at Traverse City West. The Sabers end their season 18-6.
BOYS HOOPS
Mesick 73
Mason CE 33
Mesick: Ashtyn Simerson 31 points, 7 rebounds, 8 steals, 7 assists; Carter Simmer 18 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals; Joe O’Neil 9 assists.
UP NEXT: The Bulldogs (17-5) play Buckley in districts Wednesday at Mesick.
